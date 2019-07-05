Lee Daniels Promises Fans ‘Star’ TV Movie After Series Cancellation

Canceled Fox musical drama “Star” appears to be making a comeback – as a televised movie, according to co-creator Lee Daniels.

“The bad news is that ‘Star’ is not getting picked up for series,” said Daniels in a video post on Instagram, calling the explanation “too long of a story to cry about.”

“The good news is: we’re doing a movie of the week to wrap things up for you all,” he said, adding, “We’re going to make something real special for you to scream about, with all of our cast members – even the dead ones.”

“Star,” a drama series about three girls’ rise to fame, was canceled in May after three seasons on the air. Co-created by Daniels and Tom Donaghy, the show was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Lee Daniels Entertainment. Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Queen Latifah, Quincy Brown and Amiyah Scott starred in the series.

Representatives from 20th Century Fox TV declined to comment. Watch Daniels’ full Instagram video, below, which he captioned “Get ready for a two-hour GAG!!!!!”