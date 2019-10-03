ABC Issues Put Pilot Order for Lee Daniels-Produced Comedy ‘Cupcake Man’

Lee Daniels is getting into business with ABC.
The Disney-owned network has issued a put pilot commitment to a series from the “Empire” creator
More to come….
CBS has given a put pilot order to the one-hour drama with Dolph Lundgren attached to star and Sylvester Stallone attached to direct. Titled “The International,” Lundgren would star as Anders Soto, described as a one-man covert black-ops team working for the U.N., who is called in to find asymmetrical solutions to the world’s most [...]
The series premiere of All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) “Dynamite” on TNT came out on top against WWE’s NXT on USA Network in the Wednesday night Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. “Dynamite” averaged a 0.68 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.4 million viewers over two hours, compared to a 0.32 rating and 891,000 viewers for NXT. This [...]
NBC is in tune with “Perfect Harmony” executive producer Jason Winer, developing another show from Winer’s 20th Century Fox TV-based Small Dog Picture Company. The Peacock network has bought the script “Forever Family,” a comedy from writers Austen Earl and Joel Church-Cooper. Winer will serve as a non-writing executive producer on “Forever Family,” which centers [...]
A+E Networks has named Fox veteran Steve MacDonald president of its global content licensing and international division, Variety has learned. There, he will oversee the company’s multi-platform and library content licensing initiatives and international activities. “MacDonald is a highly accomplished sales executive who has been a major force behind many of the most innovative and [...]
Olly Alexander, Keeley Hawes and Neil Patrick Harris are set to star in “Boys,” a new series from “Queer as Folk” creator Russell T. Davies that charts the lives of a group of young gay men who find themselves caught up in the blooming AIDS epidemic of the 1980s. The five-part series starts filming next [...]
Starz is developing a series spinoff of the Lionsgate film “Blindspotting,” Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, Jasmine Cephas Jones has been cast in the lead role, reprising the role of Ashley from the film. The series centers on Ashley, who was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her [...]
Here’s some news David Muir probably won’t deliver on ABC: In recent months, his “World News Tonight” has become one of the most-watched programs on the network — and much of broadcast TV. Since Muir joined the evening newscast as anchor in 2014, the program has experienced what ABC executives might call a happy reversal: [...]