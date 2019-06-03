×
A Leaked ‘Jeopardy!’ Clip Appears to Seal James Holzhauer’s Fate (SPOILER)

Will Thorne

CREDIT: CBS TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION

SPOILER ALERT: The following content spoils the result of Monday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

After 33 straight victories and just $58,485 shy of breaking the all-time record for most winnings on “Jeopardy,” contestant James Holzhauer’s reign at the top would appear to be at an end.

In a leaked clip from Monday night’s episode, which has gone viral, Holzhauer is seen suffering a crushing defeat, $24,799 to $46,801, at the hands of another contestant named Emma.

Holzhauer, a 34 year old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas has, became only the second person in the show’s history to win over $2 million in regular season play. He won $2,462,216 over 32 games. The only other player to ever win over $2 million was Ken Jennings, who amassed $2,520,700 over a 74-game win streak back in 2004.

Watch the leaked clip below:

Holzhauer’s win streak has proven to be a major boon to the game show. The former champion has pushed the show to the number one spot in the syndication ratings. By the end of April, “Jeopardy!” was averaging 12 million viewers, enough to dethrone top syndicated series “Judge Judy.”

Series host Alex Trebek also announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek posted a video message to fans informing them of his diagnosis, vowing to fight the disease’s low survival rate.

“Truth told, I have to!” Trebek said. “Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

