Leah Remini’s ‘Scientology’ to End With Two-Hour Special

Leah Remini’s “Scientology and the Aftermath” docu-series is coming to an end after three seasons on A+E Networks.

However, the network has revealed that a two-hour special, airing Aug. 26, will act as a curtain call for the series. The special will reportedly cover the sexual assault allegations leveled at the Church of Scientology and Danny Masterson in particular.

“Scientology and the Aftermath” is presented by Remini and fellow former Scientologist Mike Rinder.

“Mike and I will always be grateful to A&E for giving us a platform to expose Scientology and give the victims a chance to be heard. Without the A&E team’s support ‘The Aftermath’ wouldn’t be what we intended,” said Remini in a statement. “We recognized it was time to move on to the next chapter and help people in new ways. We thank our viewers for caring in the way that you do. It means everything to us. There is not a day that goes by that we don’t have people stop us with a ‘thank you for doing what you guys are doing’ and it’s your support that gives us our strength to carry on. And carry on, we will.”

“Scientology and the Aftermath” won the Emmy for informational series in 2017. The veteran actress’ expose of the organization birthed by L. Ron Hubbard is one of a handful of docu-series successes (notably “60 Days In” and “Live P.D.”) that generated renewed momentum for A&E, which had been struggling with double-digit viewership losses, over the last couple years.

“Leah, Mike and all the contributors who have courageously shared their stories with us over the past 36 episodes exemplify A&E’s mission to be a home for brave storytellers to share their truths no matter the obstacles,” said A&E executive vice president and head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant. “We can’t thank Leah and the team at IPC enough for creating this groundbreaking series.”

The finale will see Remini and Rinder explore stories of how Scientology policies have “hindered members from reporting instances of abuse and sexual assault to the authorities.” They duo will speak to a several ex-Scientologists who share their stories and describe how the church’s policies are aimed at preventing the alleged crimes from becoming public.