Lea Michele to Star in ABC Christmas Movie ‘Same Time, Next Christmas’

ABC is getting in the mood for Christmas pretty early this year.

The studio has picked up a holiday movie “Same Time, Next Christmas,” and has installed “Glee” alumna Lea Michele in the lead role.

Michele will play Olivia Henderson, a young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family’s annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaii resort years later and the old chemistry between them flares up anew, but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

The project also has “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,“ “Mr. Holland’s Opus” and “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” helmer Stephen Herek in position to direct. “Same Time, Next Christmas” will be executive produced by EveryWhere Studios’ Tom Mazza and David Culvert Jones. The movie is being produced by Freeform Studios for ABC.

“This holiday season holds special importance to me as I get to celebrate both my role in this film and my first-ever holiday album,” said Michele in a statement. “I’m honored to return to ABC with this movie event, and I am excited to share the holidays with everyone.”

The film is unsurprisingly set to air in December 2019.