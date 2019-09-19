×
NBCUniversal Cable Hit With Significant Layoffs

Elaine Low

NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "E!" Logo -- (Photo by: E! Entertainment)
CREDIT: E! Entertainment

Another round of layoffs are set to impact NBCUniversal’s E!, Bravo, Oxygen, USA and Syfy networks Thursday, a source familiar with the situation tells Variety, not long after the E! network laid off around 20-25 staff in August.

This round of layoffs is likely to impact fewer than 45 employees, more than last month’s news at E!, which came in tandem with the announcement that E! would be moving its nightly “E! News broadcast from Los Angeles to New York.

NBCUniversal declined to comment. The move impacts less than 5% of employees across the company’s entertainment and lifestyle group, which includes E!, Bravo, Oxygen and other brands.

The E! layoffs last month follows the announcement that the network’s “Nightly Pop” would expand to four nights a week, while “Daily Pop” will remain on during weekdays at 12 p.m. ET/PT. The new formats being introduced next year include programs that have the working titles of “In the Room,” “Pop of the Morning,” and “BingE! Club.” There are also two additional celeb and pop culture commentary formats in the works.

