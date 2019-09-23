×

Laverne Cox Raises Awareness About LGBTQ Supreme Court Case With Rainbow-Colored Purse

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All

Orange is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox strutted down the purple carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards flaunting a small, rainbow-colored purse with the words “Oct. 8, Title VII Supreme Court” across the front.

“Oct. 8 there’s an incredibly important case going to the Supreme Court involving Title VII,” she told Variety as she brought out her date for the night — ACLU staff attorney Chase Strangio.

“They’re being asked to make it legal to fire someone just because of who they are and because someone is LGBTQ,” Strangio said.

Brought about by the cases of Donald Zarda and Gerald Bostock who were both allegedly fired from their jobs for being gay, Title VII of the Civil rights Act of 1964 makes discrimination “based on sex” illegal. Originally, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled it does not apply to discrimination based on sexual orientation. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit came to the decision that prejudice based on sexual orientation is a “subset of sex discrimination.”

“We have about two and a half weeks to really raise our voices and say this not okay. We do not want to roll back civil rights protections for anyone and the stakes could not be higher. The administration is asking the court to say that it would be lawful to fire someone not just for being LGBTQ, but for departing from sex stereotypes in any way,” Strangio said. “We’re in trouble if we don’t stop this now.”

 

More TV

  • Patricia Arquette accepts the award for

    Emmys: Patricia Arquette Makes Powerful Plea For Trans Rights

    Patricia Arquette gave an impassioned plea for transgender rights while accepting an Emmy on Sunday night. The actress won for her supporting role as Dede Blanchard in Hulu’s limited series “The Act.” “I just have to say I’m grateful to be working, I’m grateful at 50 to be getting the best parts of my life,” [...]

  • Laverne Cox arrives at the 71st

    Laverne Cox Raises Awareness About LGBTQ Supreme Court Case With Rainbow-Colored Purse

    “Orange is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox strutted down the purple carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards flaunting a small, rainbow-colored purse with the words “Oct. 8, Title VII Supreme Court” across the front. “Oct. 8 there’s an incredibly important case going to the Supreme Court involving Title VII,” she told Variety as [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for

    Emmys Surprise: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wins Lead Actress in a Comedy

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the 2019 lead comedy actress Emmy for her titular role on Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag.” Waller-Bridge created the streaming series in which she stars and was nominated in the comedy writing category this year (the show was also up for comedy series overall). Her MI6 drama “Killing Eve” was also nominated in [...]

  • Alex Borstein Emmys

    Emmys: Alex Borstein Pays Tribute to Grandmother Who Survived the Holocaust

    After winning the supporting comedy actress Emmy for the second year in a row, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Alex Borstein paid tribute to her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, in a powerful speech. She started by thanking a number of women, including “Maisel” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and the cast and crew of the Amazon Prime [...]

  • The Politician - Ben Platt

    Netflix Drops Final 'The Politician' Trailer (Watch)

    As Netflix is busy battling HBO on stage for Emmys supremacy, the streamer also released the final trailer for Ryan Murphy’s latest series “The Politician.” The series centers around Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), an aspiring politician from Santa Barbara, California who must navigate the ins and outs of high school if he’s to ever win [...]

  • Atmosphere71st Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement,

    Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

    Television’s biggest night is currently underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are expected to be big winners at the 2019 Emmy Awards, but a handful of small-screen favorites are also vying for top prizes. Among drama series, the epic conclusion to HBO’s “Game [...]

  • Bethenny Frankel arrives at the 71st

    Bethenny Frankel Reveals Her New Slate of 'Female-Centric' Shows For MGM

    Reality star Bethenny Frankel is still staying busy after announcing her plans to exit the “Real Housewives” franchise last month. She left because she wanted to “explore my next chapter,” and entered a production partnership with Mark Burnett and MGM television. “Most of them happen to be female-centric,” she said on the Emmys purple carpet [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad