Laurence Fishburne to Produce ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Series for Disney Channel

Laurence Fishburne is stepping into the animation game.

The “Matrix” star is set to executive produce “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” an animated series which has been given the greenlight at Disney Channel.

Based on Marvel’s comic book series, the show hails from from Disney Television Animation and follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her ten-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

Fishburne announced the series at Disney’s D23 Expo convention on Saturday.

“As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.’ Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero and I can’t wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur,” Fishburne said.

The actor has been in the headlines this week after Variety exclusively reported that a fourth “Matrix” movie is officially underway with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss set to reprise their roles. Fishburne is not lined up to reprise the role of Morpheus as of now, with some sources saying the role may be recast for a younger take.

Other auspices involved with the “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” project include Helen Sugland and Fishburne’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment. “Kim Possible” producer Steve Loter serves as an EP on the project, while Jeff Howard and Kate Kondell serve as co-producers and story editors.

“Disney TV Animation is thrilled to collaborate with renowned producers Laurence, Helen and Steve and the talented Marvel Animation team to bring this modern-day roller-skating, gadget-wielding tween superhero and her larger-than-life partner to Disney Channel,” said Meredith Roberts, senior vice president of animation strategy at Disney Channel.