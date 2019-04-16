Snoop Dogg, the Game Call for Laura Ingraham’s Firing Over Nipsey Hussle Segment

Laura Ingraham is stirring up controversy again … this time with her contentious on-air comments about Nipsey Hussle. Fellow rappers T.I., Snoop Dogg and the Game, along with R&B artist Tank, came to Hussle’s defense on social media and demanded the Fox News host’s firing.

Ingraham mocked YG’s 2016 song “FDT,” featuring Hussle, on her show “The Ingraham Angle.” The song includes the chorus, “F— Donald Trump.”

“Okay, that’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham said on Friday, a day after Hussle’s Los Angeles memorial. “The chorus that goes on and on, is that related to lowest unemployment ever, basically, for African Americans?”

After the program, Tank posted a photo on Instagram, saying, “Fire Laura Ingraham,” to which others added commentary of their own, with countless musicians asking for her ouster.

“So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful c— by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views etc.,” the Game wrote on Instagram. “Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice.”

Snoop, who spoke at Hussle’s memorial service, commented “I’m in,” on the Game ’s post.

This isn’t the first time that Ingraham has received backlash and subsequent loss of sponsors for her commentary. In March of last year, Ingraham said Parkland survivor David Hogg was whining about his lack of college acceptances. She was met, as a result, with the departure of key advertisers such as Hulu, Johnson & Johnson and Expedia. Ingraham also lashed out when NBA star LeBron James criticized President Donald Trump, telling him to “shut up and dribble.” Ingraham has yet to apologize for her statements regarding Hussle.

“Disrespecting the deceased is not news! It’s just disrespect,” Tank said in an Instagram post.

“This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people.,” T.I. added, also on Instagram. “My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks so this hardly surprised me… especially from @foxnews.”