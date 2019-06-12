×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Writers on Trump Era Political Comedy, Creating a Network of Support

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 755 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amber Ruffin, Ally Hord and host Seth Meyers during the 'Point, Counter Point' sketch on November 7, 2018 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Political comedy isn’t easy in the Trump era. For “Late Night With Seth Meyers” writers, the process to come up with nightly jokes is already intense — or as Ally Hord describes it, “a masterclass in failure” — but the unpredictability of the Trump administration has exacerbated it tenfold.

“Since Trump became president, he breaks a lot of news at like 6:15 p.m., so sometimes we have a late, late, late deadline right before the show so Seth can get in that one last joke about how [Trump] fired 30 people,” Hord said at a Paley Center for Media panel for the show in New York Tuesday.

The current political climate has changed their dynamic in other ways, too. The day Alabama passed the nation’s strictest abortion law, Karen Chee vividly recalls “waking up feeling like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t have control over my own body.’” She and the other women in the writers’ room found themselves texting on the way to work, already reaching for ways to process the event.

Related

“We were all angry, but we were also like, ‘Yeah, I’ll put some jokes on the Google Doc.’ ‘Yeah, I’ll read your jokes,’” she said. “It felt very therapeutic on what was otherwise a really dark day.” By the time Meyers asked if they wanted to write on the ban, they had already finished two full scripts.

“Since the election, we’ve had so much rage and anger that you don’t know what to do with it,” Hord added, noting the significance of having “a platform where you can sublimate it into something that gets a few laughs and hopefully helps women who are watching take a breath.”

From the Women’s March to the revelations about Harvey Weinstein, Hord said, the show has allowed them “to come out and speak our minds and find an angle that’s funny. I really appreciated that, because it’s helped stop me from drinking a bottle of red wine every night.”

When Jenny Hagel first pitched “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” Meyers told Variety, “it was the closest to an audible gasp that we’ve had on ‘Late Night.’ It’s such a clean comedy idea, and it makes so much sense right away — the idea that there are jokes that wouldn’t work if I said them, and yet they’re as good as the ones I can say. It was just such a smart way to minimize waste. Like opening a recycling plant.

His staffers’ insights have also proven invaluable outside of recurring segments and the nightly monologue: He’s learned to trust them “not just in what they write for us, but also in the other writers they bring to us,” he said.

For example, Hagel came to “Late Night” with the backing of Amber Ruffin, who was already on staff.

“I didn’t have an agent, and in my experience, it’s a lot harder for women to get agents than men,” Hagel said. “When women and people of color create networks to help each other out, that tends to lead to those jobs more, whereas the traditional channels are more open to straight white men.”

It was this sense of solidarity that prompted Hagel, Ruffin and Hord to take Chee under their wing when they first met while writing for the Golden Globes.

“I think if you’re a woman who works in comedy, you’ve been the only one in the room,” said Hagel. “You know that feeling of, ‘Oh, I don’t think she knows anybody else here.’ And so, I think we made a point to be like, ‘Oh, we have this assignment, do you want to write with us?’”

Having more women in the room also emboldens them to take risks they might not have otherwise, as they’re in constant contact across email threads and group texts, which they use to test-drive new material.

“Sometimes we’ll throw a joke out, and we can respond like, ‘That’s not too far; that’s great,’” Hord said. “It definitely feels good because someone in the room will get it. I’ll feel heard no matter what.”

 

Pictured: (L-R) Amber Ruffin, Ally Hord, Seth Meyers on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • A Very British Scandal LAs Finest

    Hollywood and Euro Royalty Mingle at Monte Carlo TV Fest

    Hollywood royalty will be mingling with European royalty at this month’s Monte Carlo Television Festival. The Hollywood contingent travelling to Monte Carlo — known for its glamorous location, red carpets and press junkets — includes Michael Douglas, who will receive the event’s top award, the Crystal Nymph, from Prince Albert II of Monaco. Kennedy family [...]

  • Riviera TV Show Monte Carlo

    Why Filming in Monte Carlo Doesn't Have to Break the Bank

    Home to the super-rich, the Monte Carlo quarter of Monaco has a long tradition as a filming location for projects that want to convey the glamorous lifestyles of the wealthy elite. Just 1.24 miles across (about half the size of New York’s Central Park), Monte Carlo has nevertheless squeezed in an array of high-end productions, [...]

  • THE KOMINSKY METHOD Michael Douglas

    Michael Douglas Comes Full Circle With Monte Carlo Award

    “It’s a nice full circle,” says Michael Douglas, speaking exclusively to Variety ahead of the Monte Carlo Television Festival, reflecting on a career that began in TV, blossomed in film, but has seen him return to the small screen in Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” Douglas is this year’s recipient of Monte Carlo’s Crystal Nymph, awarded [...]

  • AGATHA CHRISTIEAGATHA CHRISTIE - 1967

    Agatha Christie's 'The Pale Horse' Coming to the BBC and Amazon

    Agatha Christie’s 1961 novel “The Pale Horse” is being adapted for the small screen. The BBC has greenlit a two-part adaptation of the book, one of Christie’s later works, with Amazon Prime Video on board to co-produce and to show it in the U.S. The drama follows events after a list of names is found [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Lionsgate Pacts With Hulu, FX for Two-Year Output Deal

    Disney-controlled streaming service Hulu and cable channel FX have jointly bought the rights to show Lionsgate movies released in 2020 and 2021. The news was first reported Tuesday by The Information, which cited people familiar with the situation. The report also said that after 2021, Lionsgate expects to license the movies to its own cable [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Hulu's 'Little Fires'

    TV News Roundup: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington Tease 'Little Fires Everywhere'

    In today’s roundup, Hulu drops the first look at Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in “Little Fires Everywhere” and MTV renews “Floribama Shore” for a third season. FIRST LOOKS Hulu has released the first look (pictured above) at Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in “Little Fires Everywhere,” the adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel about two families [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad