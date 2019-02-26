×
‘Late Night’s’ Megalyn Echikunwoke Joins Fox’s Annie Weisman, Jason Katims Pilot

Megalyn Echikunwoke has been cast in the untitled drama pilot at Fox that hails from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims, Variety has learned.

The pilot is based on the Australian series “Sisters.” In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Brittany Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children over the course of his career. Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters — her former best friend (Echikunwoke) and an ex-Olympic athlete. Against all odds, the women attempt to form an untraditional family and lean on each other as they grapple with their own identity crises.

Echikunwoke will play Edie, a successful criminal defense attorney who is partners in both work and life with her husband. Despite her desire for stability, she’s dissatisfied with her marriage and can’t seem to scratch the itch.

Echikunwoke most recently appeared in the film “Late Night” alongside Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, with the latter also writing the script. The film debuted to considerable acclaim at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Amazon Studios for $13 million. She also appeared in the Kevin Hart-Tiffany Haddish comedy film “Night School.” Echikunwoke is perhaps best known for playing the DC Comics character Mari McCabe, a.k.a. Vixen, across both live-action and animated TV projects. Her other TV roles include “That 70’s Show,” “24,” “House of Lies,” “The 4400,” and “CSI: Miami.”

She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

The original “Sisters” series, produced Endemol Shine Australia, was created by Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks. Weisman will write and executive produce the pilot. Katims, Banks, Jeni Mulein, and Sharon Levy will also executive produce. Leslye Headland will direct the pilot and executive produce. Universal Television will produce in association with Endemol Shine North America.

