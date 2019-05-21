‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ to Return to London for Third Year

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will return to London for a third year of specials from the host’s home city, broadcaster CBS announced Tuesday. The show will once again broadcast four special episodes from London’s historic Central Hall Westminster from June 17-20.

Corden has already lined up an impressive roster of celebrity guests for the London residency including Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, Ian McKellen, Gillian Anderson, Chris Hemsworth, Simon Pegg, Paul Giamatti, Lily James, “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, who is promoting upcoming blockbuster “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and the cast of the upcoming “X-Men” movie “Dark Phoenix,” including Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jessica Chastain. Further guests are yet to be announced.

It marks the third consecutive year Corden has brought his CBS late-night talk show to London after first hosting a series of three episodes in June 2017. A four-episode London run in June 2018 included a memorable edition of “Carpool Karaoke,” in which Beatles legend Paul McCartney took Corden on a guided tour of his home town, Liverpool.

The London shows will be broadcast in the U.K. on Sky One on June 18-21. Sky is the exclusive home to the show in the U.K.