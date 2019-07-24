‘Last OG’ Taps Keenen Ivory Wayans as Showrunner on Season 3

Keenen Ivory Wayans has joined the TBS comedy series “The Last O.G.” as executive producer and showrunner on Season 3.

The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday. Wayans takes over from Season 2 showrunner Saladin K. Patterson. Patterson himself took over from Season 1 showrunner and series co-creator John Carcieri.

“The Last O.G.” stars Tracy Morgan as Tray, an ex-con released from a 15-year prison stint who returns to his native Brooklyn only to find it completely changed. The series also stars Tiffany Haddish, Allen Maldonado, Ryan Gaul, and Cedric the Entertainer.

“I’m thrilled and excited to be working with such a great cast, team of producers and reuniting with Tracy Morgan,” said Wayans. “Together we’re all going to take the show to the next level.”

Wayans is best known for creating, executive producing and hosting the influential Emmy-winning sketch comedy series “In Living Color.” His additional credits include directing films like “White Chicks,” “Scary Movie,” and “Scary Movie 2.” He also co-produced “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.”

The series was also co-created by Jordan Peele. Peele executive produces under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. He executive produces along with Wayans, Morgan, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, and Joel Zadak of Artists First.