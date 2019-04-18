‘Last Man Standing’ Renewed at Fox

“Last Man Standing” has been renewed at Fox, Variety has learned.

This is the second season of the family multicamera comedy that will air on Fox, but the eighth season overall. (Its first six years were on ABC before the Alphabet canceled the series. Fox picked it up a year later.)

“‘Last Man Standing’ roared out of the gate on Fox, and has maintained its ratings dominance ever since,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “Much of that credit goes to the incredibly funny and talented Tim Allen, not to mention Nancy, Hector and the rest of the show’s great cast. We’d like to thank Kevin, Matt and the entire crew, along with our partners at 20th Century Fox Television, for overseeing one of television’s most popular comedies. We’d also like to congratulate them all on reaching 150 episodes — a milestone that’s well-deserved.”

The series stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. He rounds his life out with his job at a sports goods emporium and vlog, which he uses to express opinions that are much farther reaching than just the store’s items and often includes the environment, health care and politics.

“Hard to believe ‘Last Man Standing’ hits 150 episodes this week and it gets better with another upcoming season at Fox,” said Allen. “Great news for all of us who are creating these stories and working our pants off to make you all laugh. It’s another big high-five to the legions of loyal fans who have faithfully kept us front and center and huge on the radar. Thanks to our family at Fox, who continue to make us feel so at home. Man, if we keep this up, they might have to call our show: ‘Last Man Unable to Stand.'”

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jet Jurgenson, Jonathan Adams and Hector Elizondo.

The seventh season of “Last Man Standing” is the second highest-rated scripted series on Fox, averaging 5.88 million total live viewers and a 1.13 in the 18-49 demographic. When looking at multiplatform viewers, the series is ranked as the No. 1 scripted program on Friday nights.

“Last Man Standing” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series’ showrunner.

“Last Man Standing” now joins animated comedies “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons,” medical drama “The Resident” and first responder drama “9-1-1” on Fox’s 2019-20 television schedule.