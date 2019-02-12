‘Last Call With Carson Daly’ to End NBC Run After Nearly Two Decades

NBC late-night series “Last Call with Carson Daly” is coming to an end.

Daly is stepping away from the series but will continue on as the host of the Orange Room on “Today” as well as the host and producer of “The Voice” for NBC.

“Last Call” first launched in 2002 and will have aired 2000 episodes upon its conclusion. A date for the final episode and a new show for the 1:30 a.m. weeknight timeslot will be announced at a later date.

“If you had told me in 2002 I would be a part of the historic NBC late-night family for 17 years, I would have said you were crazy!” Daly said. “Hard to believe it’s been so long – 2,000 episodes. It’s time to move on to something new and let someone else have access to this incredible platform.”

“I’m forever grateful and proud to all who have worked with us at ‘Last Call’ over the years,” he continued. “So many have gone on to achieve incredible success. It’s been really awesome to watch. I owe our executive producer Stewart Bailey a huge bottle of something expensive. He masterfully keep this train on the track for many years.”

Daly and Bailey are the executive producers of “Last Call.”

The series began as a traditional talk show but changed formats in September 2013. At that time, shortly after Daly had been named as a host of “Today,” he began filming only the segments that aired at the opening and conclusion of each episode. The interview segments were then taken over by the show’s producers.