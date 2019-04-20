×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Vegas Odds Reveal Wild Theories

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All

With “Game of Thrones” hype at an all-time high, Las Vegas may be raking in as much money as the Iron Bank.

HBO’s fantasy masterpiece has seized the gambling world’s attention nearly as much as the Super Bowl or Kentucky Derby. Fans spew countless theories on social media, such as which characters will be axed and who will sit on the Iron Throne, but betters put their money where their mouths are. Popular betting sites, like Bovada, have calculated the odds on Westeros’ most burning (and wildest) questions. For example, what are the odds that Arya will wear Littlefinger’s face?

Here are the wildest bets you can make on the final season of “Game of Thrones:”

Will Arya Wear Littlefinger’s Face?

No: -300
Yes: +200

Will Cersei Give Birth?

No: -260
Yes: +175

Does Tyrion Have a Secret Plot with Cersei?

No: -200
Yes: +150

Who Will Win Cleganebowl?

Sandor “The Hound” Clegane: -480
Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane: +300
Both Die Or Are Destroyed: +350

How Many Living People Will Arya Kill In Season 8?

Over 3.5: -115
Under 3.5: -115

Will Quaithe Be Shown Again In The Final Season?

No: -400
Yes: +300

Bran Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2

What Will Bran Warg Into Next?

Raven: +125
Dragon: +300
Human: +300
Wolf: +300
Other: +400

Who Will Die First?

Euron Greyjoy: +200
Theon Greyjoy: +200
Cersei Lannister: +500
Jaime Lannister: +500
Yara Greyjoy: +1,000
Arya Stark: +1,500
Tyrion Lannister: +1,500
Daenerys Targaryen: +2,500
Jon Snow: +2,500
Sansa Stark: +2,500

Who Will Kill Cersei?

Jaime Lannister: +130
Arya Stark: +150
Does Not Die: +550
Tyrion Lannister: +550
Sansa Stark: +1,000
Daenerys Targaryen: +2,000
Jon Snow: +2,000
The Night King: +2,000
Euron Greyjoy: +2,500
Qyburn: +2,500
Ellaria Sand: +4,000
The Mountain: +4,000
Jorah Mormont: +6,600

Tryion Lannister Game of Thrones Episode 2 Season 8

Who Will Rule Westeros?

Jon Snow: +225
Bran Stark: +275
Sansa Stark: +500
Daenerys Targaryen: +550
Gendry: +650
Petyr Baelish: +1,250
The Night King: +1,500
Tyrion Lannister: +1,500
Arya Stark: +2,000
Samwell Tarly: +2,000
Cersei Lannister: +2,500
Jon and Daenerys’ baby: +2,500
Jaime Lannister: +4,000
Varys: +7,000
Davos Seaworth: +7,000
Bronn: +10,000
Euron Greyjoy: +10,000
Brienne of Tarth: +10,000
Jaqen H’ghar: +10,000
Jorah Mormont: +10,000
Melisandre: +10,000
Daario Naharis: +12,500
Beric Dondarrion: +12,500
The Hound: +12,500
Gilly: +15,000
Theon Greyjoy: +15,000
Yara Greyjoy: +15,000
Tormund Giantsbane: +15,000
The Mountain: +15,000

According to the odds, Jon Snow is the most likely to sit on the Iron Throne, assuming his rightful status as the true Targaryen heir. He’s followed closely behind by Bran Stark, who used his creepy greensight power to reveal the truth about his brother, er, cousin. Sansa, the current leader of Winterfell and serious doubter of Daenerys, edges out the Targaryen princess, who’s may have been building up her army all these past eight seasons for nothing. It’s interesting to note that Petyr Baelish a.k.a. Littlefinger, who seemingly had his throat slit in the Season 7 finale, still has a chance to take the Iron Throne. Some fans believe he may have faked his death and is still out there.

The Greyjoy family, especially Euron and Theon, doesn’t get much love. The three remaining members are in the top five characters most likely to die first this season.

Jaime is the most favored character to kill off his sister/lover this season, beating out Arya, who has the Mad Queen on her list of targets to kill.

Finally, most fans think that Cersei is lying about being pregnant, and that she doesn’t have a secret plan with her brother Tyrion to break her alliance with Jon and Daenerys’ army, but only time will tell.

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    How 'Game of Thrones' Composer Told Jon and Daenerys' Love Story Through Music

More TV

  • Jon Snow Arya Stark Game of

    'Game of Thrones' Final Season Vegas Odds Reveal Wild Theories

    With “Game of Thrones” hype at an all-time high, Las Vegas may be raking in as much money as the Iron Bank. HBO’s fantasy masterpiece has seized the gambling world’s attention nearly as much as the Super Bowl or Kentucky Derby. Fans spew countless theories on social media, such as which characters will be axed [...]

  • FX's 'Snowfall' Panel TCA Winter Press

    John Singleton Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

    John Singleton, the two-time Oscar nominated director and writer of “Boyz N’ the Hood,” has suffered a stroke. Sources confirm to Variety that Singleton checked himself into the hospital earlier this week after experiencing pain in his leg. The stroke has been characterized by doctors as “mild.” According to TMZ, which first broke the news, [...]

  • Adam Lambert, of Queen, performs at

    Adam Lambert Back to 'Idol' to Mentor Finalists Through Queen's Catalog

    Adam Lambert famously launched his career on “American Idol” a decade ago performing a brilliant audition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” He wrapped that amazing eighth season performing with the band on the season finale, and years later earned his current spot as the front man touring as Queen + Adam Lambert. On April 28, Lambert comes full circle as he steps [...]

  • Lily Tomlin SAG Lifetime Acheivement Award

    TV News Roundup: Netflix's 'Laugh-In' 50th Anniversary Tribute Sets Premiere Date

    In today’s TV News roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for its 50th anniversary special of “Laugh-In.” DATES “Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate,” the 50th anniversary tribute to the original series by Dan Rowan and Dick Martin, will premiere on Netflix on May 14. The special, which was taped at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, pays [...]

  • Texas Tech's Norense Odiase (32) shoots

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of April 8: NCAA Championship Game Dunks on Competition

    The final of the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament, in which Virginia triumphed over a spirited Texas Tech team, unsurprisingly finished way out in front in the Live+3 ratings for the week of April 8. Although the sports broadcast’s scripted competition made some gains, its 5.4 ratings still more than doubled that of “Grey’s Anatomy” in [...]

  • Mueller Report Release Draws 11 Million

    Mueller Report Release Draws 11 Million Total Viewers Across TV News

    Coverage of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice unsurprisingly caused a ratings bump across TV news yesterday. In terms of overall viewership, around 11 million people tuned in to see Attorney General William Barr’s news conference regarding the report’s release, and the news coverage surrounding it. According [...]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    WarnerMedia Pulls Out of Audience-Targeting Alliance Open A.P.

    WarnerMedia is going its own way when it comes to helping advertisers find specific groups of TV-watchers. The company, a founding member of the audience-targeting media alliance known as Open A.P., said Friday it would withdraw from the group, citing its desire to pursue its own strategy under owner AT&T. AT&T purchased Time Warner in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad