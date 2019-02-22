×
‘L.A.’s Finest’ Showrunners Hospitalized After On-Set Accident

LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 107
CREDIT: Erica Parise/Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals

Co-showrunners and EPs Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier have been taken to hospital after an accident on the set of “L.A.’s Finest,” Variety has confirmed with sources.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro where the show was shooting. Friday’s production of the show has been cancelled, Variety has learned, and work was also halted after the incident on Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to our SPT family members who were injured and we pray for a full recovery,” said Sony Pictures Television President Jeff Frost and Co-Presidents  Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter in a statement.

Margolis and Sonnier signed a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures TV back in August. The pair began their careers as staff writers on the Sony and NBC series “the Blacklist” and have since made their way up at Sony.

“L.A.’s Finest” is a co-production between Sony and Charter Communications. The show is a “Bad Boys” spinoff starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. Union plays a police detective with a complicated past who relocates to Los Angeles from Miami and finds a odd-couple partner in Alba. Union’s role is a revival of the Syd Burnett character she played in the 2003 Sony blockbuster “Bad Boys II.”

Exec produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the show was ordered to series after its previous NBC drama pilot and represents the first series to be greenlit by Charter, which in January recruited TV veteran Katherine Pope to spearhead the Spectrum Original Content initiative.

