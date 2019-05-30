×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Larry Wilmore Sets Multi-Year Overall Deal at Universal Television

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Larry Wilmore
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut

Larry Wilmore is departing ABC Studios for a new, multi-year overall deal with Universal Television.

Wilmore and his Wilmore Films banner will now be based at UTV, with Candace Rodney, vice president of development for Wilmore films, also making the move.

“The number of successful shows that Larry has had a hand in launching is impressive and he shows no signs of slowing down,” said UTV president Pearlena Igbokwe. “I could not be more excited and consider us lucky that he has chosen to call Universal his home for the next few years.”

Wilmore signed his overall deal with ABC Studios in 2016. During his time at the studio, he executive produced the critically-acclaimed series “Black-ish” and co-created the spinoff “Grown-ish.” “Black-ish” was recently renewed for a sixth season at ABC, while “Grown-ish” has been renewed for a third season at Freeform. Wilmore also served as consulting producer on the ABC comedy “The Mayor” for ABC.

Related

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back at Universal Television to join Pearlena and her amazing team!” Wilmore said. “As a teen I actually used to sneak on the Universal lot and dream of belonging there some day. It’s nice to not have to sneak on anymore. I’m living my dream!”

Wilmore’s other credits include co-creating series such as “Insecure” and “The PJs,” and solely creating “The Bernie Mac Show.” He won the Emmy for best writing for a comedy series for his work on “The Bernie Mac Show.” Wilmore was also a writer and consulting producer on “The Office” as well as an on-screen correspondent for “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” His time on “The Daily Show” led to his own Comedy Central series, “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” which ran for over 250 episodes. He currently hosts the podcast “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air” for The Ringer Podcast Network.

He is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Wilmore is the latest in a long line of high-profile creators to change studio homes in the search for greener overall deal pastures. It was recently announced that “The Goldbergs” creator Adam F. Goldberg had departed his longtime home at Sony Pictures Television for a deal with ABC Studios. Prior to that, “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris exited ABC Studios for a deal with Netflix reportedly worth nine figures. Others like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Mindy Kaling, Mike Schur, and Nahnatchka Khan have all signed rich-new deals in the past year.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More TV

  • Larry Wilmore

    Larry Wilmore Sets Multi-Year Overall Deal at Universal Television

    Larry Wilmore is departing ABC Studios for a new, multi-year overall deal with Universal Television. Wilmore and his Wilmore Films banner will now be based at UTV, with Candace Rodney, vice president of development for Wilmore films, also making the move. “The number of successful shows that Larry has had a hand in launching is [...]

  • Jeff Glor attends the 2019 White

    Jeff Glor Will Co-Host Saturday ‘CBS This Morning’

    Jeff Glor is moving to morning news from evening news at CBS. CBS News said Thursday that Glor, recently moved off a stint of “CBS Evening News,” would take up duties as co-host of the Saturday edition of “CBS This Morning” abd also serve as a special correspondent. He will start the new morning assignment [...]

  • Lena Waithe Jason Mitchell "The Chi"

    Lena Waithe on Jason Mitchell Allegations: 'I Wish I Would’ve Handled It Differently'

    “The Chi” creator Lena Waithe explained her response to the Jason Mitchell misconduct allegations in an interview on the radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday. Mitchell was fired from “The Chi” after harassment allegations from showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis and co-star Tiffany Boone. The actor was also fired from the Netflix film “Desperados,” in [...]

  • Mental Health Issues Ignored by Hollywood

    Movies, TV Shows Fall Short in Depicting Mental Health Issues (Study)

    Millions of people struggle with depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues — just not on the big screen or on television. Historically, films such as “Ordinary People” or “Good Will Hunting” and shows such as “In Treatment” have dramatized these types of issues, but they remain the exception to the rule. Less than 2% [...]

  • Stephanie Hsu Cary Elwes

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 Adds Cary Elwes, Stephanie Hsu (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cary Elwes and Stephanie Hsu have both been cast Season 3 of Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Variety has learned exclusively. The pair join a returning cast that includes series star Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the titular Mrs. Maisel, along with Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron. It [...]

  • ABBY'S -- "Pilot" Episode 101 --

    NBC Cancels 'Abby's,' 'The Enemy Within' and 'The Village'

    NBC has cut a trio of freshman series. “Abby’s,” “The Enemy Within” and “The Village” have all been canceled after only a single season on the network. The former is multicamera comedy which starred Natalie Morales in the title role, as a woman who ran a bar in her backyard. The series, which has only [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad