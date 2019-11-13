×
Larry Wilmore, London Hughes Team for Comedy Put Pilot at NBC

CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Larry Wilmore and London Hughes have scored a put pilot order at NBC for a single-cam comedy project they co-created.

The untitled series will star Hughes as London Jones, who, after getting dumped by her boyfriend in England, comes to America to find success, herself and maybe even love.

Hughes co-wrote the series with Wilmore in addition to starring, with both also serving as executive producers. Candace Rodney of Wilmore Films will produce. Universal Television, where Wilmore is currently under an overall deal, will serve as the studio.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be working with such an exciting fresh voice as London Hughes in her dream come true,” Wilmore said. “Rarely does a star burst on the scene as instantly bright as she has, and partnering with Universal Television and NBC makes this truly a dream team.”

Wilmore previously created the hit comedy “The Bernie Mac Show” and co-created the shows “Grown-ish” and “Insecure.” He also previously hosted and executive produce the Comedy Central series “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.” He currently hosts his own podcast, “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air,” for The Ringer Podcast Network.

He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson.

Hughes’ onscreen roles include shows like “Fleabag,” “BBC Comedy Feeds,” and “Damned.” As a stand up comedian, she won the Funny Women Award in the U.K. and was nominated for best show at the Edingburgh Comedy Awards. She has also appeared on shows such as “Celebs Go Dating,” “Extreme Hair Wars,” and “Mock the Week.”

‘This show is honestly something I’ve wanted since I was 8 years old, and I can’t believe I get to make it for NBC with the absolute legend that is Larry Wilmore!” she said. “Excited is an understatement! I’m this close to peeing myself!”

She is repped by UTA in the U.S., Curtis Brown Group in the U.K., Haven Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

