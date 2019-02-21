×
Lara Logan Says She’s Been ‘Targeted’ for Her Claims of Liberal Media Bias

Erin Nyren

60 Minutes" reporter Lara Logan takes part in a panel discussion at the Showtime Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Logan is being quarantined in a South Africa hotel for three weeks as a precaution after visiting an American-run hospital treating Ebola patients in Liberia for a "60 Minutes" report that airedTV-CBS-Lara Logan, Pasadena, USA - 12 Jan 2013
Former CBS News foreign correspondent Lara Logan appeared on “Hannity” Wednesday evening to expand on her recent remarks characterizing the media as “mostly liberal.”

“It’s obvious, right, because you get targeted,” she said, explaining her earlier comments that she was committing “professional suicide” by criticizing the media. “It’s the same group of people, they’re already starting to target me again now and I was expecting it. I know they’re gonna come after me again. The same people come after you.”

Logan went on to detail precisely who she believes is targeting her.

“Michael Calderone, who was at the Huffington Post. I can literally give you the script now, I can tell you who the players are. Joe Hagan, Brian Stelter, it’s the same people all the time and they’re all saying the same things and they come after Cheryl Atkinson, they come after you, they come after me,” she said.

“If there are any independent voices out there, if there are any journalists that are not beating the same drum and giving the same talking points, then we pay the price.”

She accused her critics of engaging in smear tactics as opposed to attacking “the substance of what you’re saying.”

“They can’t go after the things that matter, so they smear you personally, they go after your integrity, they go after your reputation as a person and as a professional and they’ll stop at nothing,” she claimed.

Logan made her initial comments during a podcast interview with Breitbart’s Mike Ritland, implying a link between journalists’ registered political party and reporting bias.

“The media everywhere is mostly liberal. But in this country, 85% of journalists are registered Democrats. So that’s just a fact, right?” she said. She added that news organizations on “one side of the political spectrum” have a lot of “weight.”

“If they are all saying the same thing, the weight of that convinces you that it’s true,” she said. “You don’t question it because everyone is saying it.”

Logan’s “Hannity” comments come on the same day anchors at MSNBC and CNN, as well as prominent Democratic politicians, were found to have been targeted by a Maryland Coast Guard lieutenant after he was arrested on a firearms charge. CNN’s Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and Van Jones and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, Chris Hayes and Ari Melber were among the media figures cited in a computer file that prosecutors believe was a list of public figures targeted for racially and politically motivated attacks. Prosecutors say they found a large cache of firearms and steroids in Hasson’s basement apartment, and that his Google searches included terms such as “what if Trump illegally impeached” and “best place in dc to see congress people.”

