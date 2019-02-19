Lara Logan and CBS News Have Parted Ways

Lara Logan, the journalist who gained wider renown covering war-torn spots in the Middle East for CBS News, is no longer with the network and has not been for several months.

The split, disclosed as the result of Logan making an appearance over the weekend on a podcast in which she suggested news consumers ought to get information from both liberal and conservative outlets, might come as a surprise to outsiders. Logan had been working for “60 Minutes” and gained a reputation for visiting dangerous locales in Afghanistan and Iraq, often embedded with U.S. armed forces. She joined CBS News in 2002 and had been one of the unit’s top foreign correspondents.

A CBS News spokeswoman said Logan left the news unit at some point in 2018. Her last piece for CBS News appears to be a May segment for “60 Minutes” about poachers slaughtering rhinoceros in South Africa. Logan had been represented by UTA, and prior to that, N.S. Bienstock. A spokesperson for UTA could not be reached for immediate comment on Logan’s status with the agency.

More to come….