Lance Frank Named VP Communications at CBS News

By
Variety Staff

Headshot of Lance Frank by Michele Crowe/CBS Photos: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2019
CREDIT: Michele Crowe/CBS

Lance Frank, who has been with CBS News since 2011, has been named a vice president of communications at the CBS Corp. unit, and will oversee communications efforts for both “CBS Evening News” as well as the division’s operations in Washington, D.C., which include “Face The Nation.”

He reports to Christa Robinson, senior vice president of communications for CBS News.

Frank will remain based in New York and “will continue to help lead our communications efforts around special events and other division-wide editorial priorities,” Robinson said Monday in a memo to staffers.

Frank has in recent years been most closely identified with “CBS Evening News” and has shepherded outreach efforts around it under anchors Scott Pelley, Jeff Glor and, most recently, Norah O’Donnell.

Frank was first hired as a news associate at CBS News after graduating from Louisiana State University. He briefly worked at Channel One News, then returned to CBS as a production assistant before transitioning to the communications team. Since joining the press office, he has managed public relations efforts for multiple broadcasts, breaking news, and high-profile events, such as Campaign 2012 and 2016.

