Slapstick Animated Comedy ‘Lamput’ Greenlit for Third, Longer, Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Cartoon Network has greenlit a third season of Indian-produced comedy “Lamput,” with a new run of longer episodes heading to its networks around the world. The show has been a hit on digital platforms, notching 250 million views on Cartoon Network’s digital apps and services, and a further 300 million on YouTube.

The slapstick chase comedy started out as 15-second micro-shorts and two-minute episodes. The new season will comprise 21 five-minute installments and a further 21 of two minutes each. On linear TV, Season 3 will run on Turner’s Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and Latin America, and on the Boomerang channel in the EMEA region.

The non-dialogue series follows the titular Lamput, a gooey orange substance that escaped from a secret laboratory. Two scientists, Specs Doc and Skinny Doc, are in hot pursuit. But Lamput, a master of disguise, escapes from under their noses. The series has scored several awards, including the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards for Best 2D Animation and the Best Animated FICCI Frames Awards in 2017 and 2018.

Mumbai-based Vaibhav Studios makes the series. Founder Vaibhav Kumaresh is headed to the Annecy festival for a panel on comedy in animation.

“It’s great to know that the crazy adventures of ‘Lamput’ will continue,” he said. “And it’s completely heartening to see the amazing viewership the show has received so far across the globe.”

Leslie Lee, VP of Cartoon Network, Boomerang and POGO in Asia Pacific, said: “From their studio in Mumbai, Vaibhav and his team pour enormous amounts of energy into this creation, and it’s awesome to see the results. It’s an excellent achievement for ‘Lamput’ – a homegrown Indian series – to reach a global audience.”

