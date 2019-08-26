Lamorne Morris Series ‘Woke’ Nears Order at Hulu

“Woke,” a half-hour comedy with Lamorne Morris in the lead role, is nearing a series order at Hulu, according to sources.

The Disney-owned streamer ordered a pilot for “Woke” back in Nov. 2018, and it seems that effort came in strong enough to warrant more episodes.

“Woke” mixes of live-action and animation and is inspired by the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight. The series follows Keef (Morris), an African-American cartoonist living in San Francisco, who’s finally on the cusp of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything.

Knight co-wrote the project with “Barbershop” scribe Marshall Todd, with both set to serve as executive producers. Will Gluck and Richie Schwartz will executive produce via Olive Bridge Entertainment along with Eric Christian Olsen and Katie Schumaecker for Cloud Nine Productions. Mo Marable directed the pilot. Sony Pictures Television will produce. The series hasn’t officially been picked up yet, according to sources, however, it’s likely only a matter of time before an official announcement is made.

Morris is best known for playing the cat-loving and bird shirt-wearing Winston Bishop on the popular Fox comedy “New Girl” throughout its seven-season run at the network. Morris also recently starred in the Beatles-themed rom-com “Yesterday,” as well as the Nat Geo series “Valley of the Boom.” He will also appear in the superhero movie “Bloodshot,” which Sony has scheduled for a Feb. 2020 release.

Knight is an award-winning comic strip creator whose work includes autobiographical strips like “The K Chronicles,” “The Knight Life,” and “(th)ink.” His cartoons have appeared in several national publications and tackle social, racial and class issues as well as poking fun at the minutiae of urban living.