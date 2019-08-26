×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lamorne Morris Series ‘Woke’ Nears Order at Hulu

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lamorne Morris Game Night
CREDIT: Branch/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“Woke,” a half-hour comedy with Lamorne Morris in the lead role, is nearing a series order at Hulu, according to sources.

The Disney-owned streamer ordered a pilot for “Woke” back in Nov. 2018, and it seems that effort came in strong enough to warrant more episodes.

“Woke” mixes of live-action and animation and is inspired by the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight. The series follows Keef (Morris), an African-American cartoonist living in San Francisco, who’s finally on the cusp of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything.

Knight co-wrote the project with “Barbershop” scribe Marshall Todd, with both set to serve as executive producers. Will Gluck and Richie Schwartz will executive produce via Olive Bridge Entertainment along with Eric Christian Olsen and Katie Schumaecker for Cloud Nine Productions. Mo Marable directed the pilot. Sony Pictures Television will produce. The series hasn’t officially been picked up yet, according to sources, however, it’s likely only a matter of time before an official announcement is made.

Morris is best known for playing the cat-loving and bird shirt-wearing Winston Bishop on the popular Fox comedy “New Girl” throughout its seven-season run at the network. Morris also recently starred in the Beatles-themed rom-com “Yesterday,” as well as the Nat Geo series “Valley of the Boom.” He will also appear in the superhero movie “Bloodshot,” which Sony has scheduled for a Feb. 2020 release.

Knight is an award-winning comic strip creator whose work includes autobiographical strips like “The K Chronicles,” “The Knight Life,” and “(th)ink.” His cartoons have appeared in several national publications and tackle social, racial and class issues as well as poking fun at the minutiae of urban living.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Lamorne Morris Game Night

    Lamorne Morris Series ‘Woke’ Nears Order at Hulu

    “Woke,” a half-hour comedy with Lamorne Morris in the lead role, is nearing a series order at Hulu, according to sources. The Disney-owned streamer ordered a pilot for “Woke” back in Nov. 2018, and it seems that effort came in strong enough to warrant more episodes. “Woke” mixes of live-action and animation and is inspired [...]

  • Renee Zellweger

    Renee Zellweger Signs First-Look Deal With MGM TV

    Renee Zellweger is making a bigger commitment to television. The actress has signed an exclusive two-year, first-look deal with MGM TV. Under the new pact, Zellweger and her The Big Picture Co. producing partner Carmella Casinelli will develop new scripted projects, which Zellweger might eventually direct and star in. “MGM is the perfect home for [...]

  • Sara Haines, Michael Strahan. Sara Haines,

    ABC Makes More Changes to its 'GMA' Extension

    ABC’s not-so-new hour of “Good Morning America” is getting another name – and a third host. The network said the early-afternoon program called “Strahan & Sara” would now be titled “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” and feature a third host, Keke Palmer, in addition to the original team of Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez Variety Cover Story

    How Jennifer Lopez Learned to Dance Again

    Nothing can stop Jennifer Lopez, not even a blackout. On July 13, she was ready for another night of “It’s My Party,” a strenuous two-hour arena-sized reworking of her successful Las Vegas residency. But as she took the stage, a massive power outage in New York City cut all the lights at Madison Square Garden. [...]

  • Cara Delevingne'Carnival Row' TV show premiere,

    Amazon Prime Video Signs Distribution Deal With Altice Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its first distribution deal with a telco in France, signing a pact with Altice Europe, which owns leading French internet, mobile and cable-TV provider SFR. The deal will give SFR customers access to the service via their set-top boxes, which is crucial in France, where households still consume content mostly [...]

  • Courtney Kemp Agboh'Power' TV show final

    'Power' Creator Courtney A. Kemp On Why Starz Series Hasn't Gotten Awards Recognition

    “Power” is a top ratings performer for Starz and has a hugely committed fanbase, but the series has lacked in its awards recognition. Other than honors from the NAACP Image Awards, “Power” has not received any awards or nominations from the Emmys, Golden Globes or SAG — something that star and executive producer Curtis “50 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad