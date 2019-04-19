×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Lake Bell, Dax Shepard on Returning to Broadcast TV With ‘Bless This Mess’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
BLESS THIS MESS - "The Chicken and the Goat" - After weeks of researching soil revitalization and coming up with a wonderful plan to make their farm successful, Rio and Mike are forced to find a new strategy when the weather forecast is not in their favor. As Mike tries to focus on addressing the dead soil, Rio attempts to connect with new neighbors at the Bowman's potluck but ends up spicing up her romantic relationship with Mike instead on ABC's "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, APRIL 23 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor)LAKE BELL, DAX SHEPARD
CREDIT: ABC

Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety’s television podcast. In this week’s installment, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Daniel Holloway, chats with Lake Bell and Dax Shepard, stars of ABC’s “Bless This Mess,” which debuted on Monday.

The show centers around a newly married couple, played by Bell and Shepard, who decide to ditch their shoebox New York City apartment for the plains of Nebraska.

Bell, who co-created the show with Elizabeth Meriwether, says the concept for “Bless This Mess” came from being a newlywed herself.

“The idea was wholly from Liz Meriwether and I sitting on a couch and hashing through our own marital shenanigans and foibles,” Bell says. “We’re relatively newly married, and we had a lot of camaraderie with that and we wanted to talk about the relationship of a couple in their first year in marriage and the parts that you play.”

The two main characters have become “sick and tired of the concrete life,” and so decide to fulfill their fantasies of the “rural, pastoral experience” by moving to the alfalfa farm that was left to Bell’s character by her aunt.

Related

However, perhaps not surprisingly, the environment they move into is not the backward, tranquil setting they were expecting.

“The core of it is that you’re coming into this story and you’re very much rooting for these guys, but it is really the community that looks at them like they are strange, because we are strange creatures and new age Ashwagandha drinkers,” Bell says.

The show originally had a pilot at 20th Century Fox TV, before Fox decided to pass on it. However, Bell insists the move over to ABC has been a “seamless transition.”

Shepard, who starred in the NBC drama “Parenthood” for five years, adds that returning to a broadcast show at this stage of his career does provide a slight risk because comedy shows have “left the cinema, but have not found a home on TV.”

He says that while many dramas have been critically acclaimed and successful on TV, comedies have yet to be recognized in the same way.

“It’s a joke when you look at the screeners that come to the house for awards season, versus the amount of television I saw that year that was outstanding, truly outstanding,” Shepard says. “I can list you over a 140 hours of some of the best content I’ve ever seen in my whole life, so that would equal 70 movies that would have been great last year. I’ve got bad news, there were not 70 great movies last year, I’m not sure there were seven, so any notion of there being some kind of prestige factor over movies and TV, I just think that’s a pretty shattered paradigm that’s about 10 years old.”

For Bell, the show will be a success if by the end, it’s still something that she is “truly proud of.”

Later in the show, critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke will discuss Hulu’s new comedy “Ramy,” and Netflix drama “Chambers.” Finally, TV reporter Joe Otterson will give an update on developments in this year’s pilot season.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    WarnerMedia Pulls Out of Audience-Targeting Alliance Open A.P.

    WarnerMedia is going its own way when it comes to helping advertisers find specific groups of TV-watchers. The company, a founding member of the audience-targeting media alliance known as Open A.P., said Friday it would withdraw from the group, citing its desire to pursue its own strategy under owner AT&T. AT&T purchased Time Warner in [...]

  • BLESS THIS MESS - "The Chicken

    Listen: Lake Bell, Dax Shepard on Returning to Broadcast TV With 'Bless This Mess'

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety’s television podcast. In this week’s installment, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Daniel Holloway, chats with Lake Bell and Dax Shepard, stars of ABC’s “Bless This Mess,” which debuted on Monday. The show centers around a newly married couple, played by Bell and Shepard, who decide to ditch their shoebox New York City [...]

  • superstore renewed season 3

    'Superstore' Showrunner Justin Spitzer Steps Down as He, Gabe Miller, Jonathan Green Renew Overall Deals at UTV

    “Superstore” executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green have all renewed their overall deals with Universal Television. In addition, Miller and Green will take over showrunner duties on “Superstore” while Spitzer–who also created the series–will shift to develop new projects for the studio beginning with the 2019-2020 season. “I can’t thank Justin enough [...]

  • THE EXORCIST

    'Exorcist' Star Max Von Sydow Doesn't Let Age Define His Roles

    Max von Sydow turned 90 this month, which is a milestone for most people, but age has always seemed incidental to the actor. When he played the elderly, frail Father Merrin in “The Exorcist,” von Sydow was 44 — meaning he was the same age Bradley Cooper is today. In the 1950s, von Sydow had [...]

  • Gentleman Jack Suranne Jones

    TV Review: HBO's 'Gentleman Jack'

    “Nature played a challenging trick on me, didn’t she?” Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) first utters this sentence with an arch amusement, but over the course of Sally Wainwright’s new drama “Gentleman Jack,” she repeats the sentiment with pride, exhaustion and defiance. Living in 1832 Halifax as a lesbian with a penchant for sweeping black suits [...]

  • Inside the Music of Netflix's 'Ingress:

    Inside the Music of Netflix's 'Ingress: The Animation' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Ingress: The Animation” hit last fall in Japan, but the global release doesn’t hit Netflix until April 30, fortunately, it’s bringing a little something new to the show based on Niantic’s other popular video game. The global version of the show will feature a new musical score created by Jacob Yoffee (“Free Meek,” “Andi Mack”). [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad