×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lachlan Murdoch: Advertising Boycotts Have No Financial Impact on Fox News

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lachlan Murdoch
CREDIT: Efren S. Landaos/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In the past year, public backlash over Fox News pundits like Tucker Carson and Laura Ingraham have led some advertisers to pull their support. But Lachlan Murdoch isn’t fazed when it comes to advertising boycotts, saying that they don’t affect the network’s content whatsoever.

“The boycotts themselves are not having a financial impact of any significance,” said the CEO of the network’s parent company, Fox Corp.

Murdoch spoke in front of investors at the MoffettNathanson 6th Annual Media & Communications Summit in New York on Tuesday. He also said that affiliate revenue in Fox News generates more money than advertising, but that he he still believes the company is still “one of the best places in America” for an advertiser to market their brand.

“We’ve generally been able to move those clients around where we can, so it hasn’t had an impact on the financial health of the company,” he continued. And even if boycotts were to hurt the organization financially, he said they “wouldn’t affect the way we program that channel.”

Related

He then brought up an anecdote involving his father, Rupert Murdoch, to illustrate his viewpoint. Once, an important client threatened to pull his advertising from a newspaper that the senior Murdoch owned, if he didn’t stop a journalist from investigating this person’s business.

“My father said, ‘Fine, pull your advertising.’ He ended up not pulling his advertising and we ended up continuing our investigation into what was real fraud in the business,” said Murdoch. “I learned a lesson … advertisers don’t tell our journalists what they can say or what they can write.”

Murdoch also seemed unbothered when asked if he was worried that Fox News, often touted as conservative or right-wing, is too aligned with one political view, or if there would be any risk for the network were President Trump to lose the next election. The CEO dismissed these ideas, citing that Fox News has been the No. 1 news channel in the U.S. for 17 years.

“We’re very confident we can maintain that lead under other administrations … The fact is actually is that you generally do better in opposition as an opinion voice or publisher than you do in alignment or in agreement with the government,” he said. “If you look at the ratings, it’s our competitors who’ve done relatively better under the Trump administration rather than us, so I think the main beneficiary has been MSNBC.”

Fox Corp. is the company remaining after Disney acquired most of 21st Century Fox in a $71.3 billion deal, encompassing the film studio but not the broadcast network. Murdoch said that Fox won’t be following in the footsteps of other entertainment giants like Disney in launching a streaming service for its entertainment network, though he said it already has platforms for news and sports.

“On the entertainment side, we sold our entertainment library to Disney as part of the deal, so we don’t envision any time soon having a pure entertainment direct-to-consumer product,” Murdoch said.

Another change is that Fox News was run “completely separately” and had its own distribution team and advertising team, Murdoch said. Now, the network has one advertising team under one roof to sell ads for news, sports, and entertainment.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • 'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition for

    'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition for Final Season Do-Over Snowballs

    UPDATED: A petition by an angry fan demanding that HBO remake the final season of “Game of Thrones” has now been signed by more than 350,000 people. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are the target of the petition, which asserts that the pair, who have shepherded the HBO hit from the beginning, “have proven [...]

  • Batwoman -- “Pilot” -- Image Number:

    CW 2019-2020 Primetime Schedule: 'Batwoman' Teams With 'Supergirl' on Sunday

    The CW is sending its buzzed-about “Batwoman” to Sunday in the fall to pair with “Supergirl,” while the new spin on “Nancy Drew” slides behind the buzzy “Riverdale” on Wednesday. CW is adding just two new shows in the fall, a nod to the underlying strength of its schedule. CW president Mark Pedowitz emphasized as [...]

  • HBO Europe Releases Trailer for Lukas

    HBO Europe Releases First Look Trailer for Lukas Moodysson TV Comedy 'Gosta'

    HBO Europe has released the first-look teaser trailer for Lukas Moodysson’s upcoming TV comedy series “Gosta.” The highly-anticipated show marks the acclaimed Swedish filmmaker’s first foray into television and was HBO’s first commissioned drama series out of Scandinavia. The eponymous Gosta (Vilhelm Blomgren) is a 28-year old child psychologist who gets his first job in [...]

  • Cineflix Sells ITV, Netflix Drama 'Marcella'

    Cineflix Rights Sells ITV, Netflix Crime Drama 'Marcella' to Polar+ in France

    ITV, Netflix crime drama “Marcella” has been acquired by Polar+ for France. Cineflix Rights, which handles global rights to the Anna Friel show, announced the French deal with Polar+, which is part of the Canal+ group. Polar+ took rights to the eight-part first season of the award-winning show which is currently in production on its [...]

  • Riverdale -- "Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the

    'Riverdale' Boss on Season 3 Finale Time Jump and Gargoyle King Reveal

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the Night,” the third season finale of “Riverdale.” The Gargoyle King was finally unmasked on “Riverdale’s” third season finale, but like everything within that show, things were not as simple as they first appeared to be. While it was Chic (Hart Denton) [...]

  • COBHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Fran

    Fulwell 73 Kicks Off Documentary Series on Chelsea Women's Soccer Team

    British production company Fulwell 73 is set to produce documentary series “Flying High,” following a season in the lives of the Chelsea soccer club’s women’s team. The fly-on-the-wall series will follow the team through the 2019-20 season and look at the rapid rise in interest in the women’s game. The eight-part series will go behind [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad