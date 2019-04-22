×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Telemundo Has ‘Game of Thrones’ Hopes for ‘La Reina del Sur’ Season 2 Premiere

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

Call it Telemundo’s “Game of Thrones.” The Spanish-language network is hoping for a blockbuster premiere tonight for the long-awaited sophomore season of “La Reina del Sur,” the crime drama starring Kate del Castillo that ranks as Telemundo’s most-watched original series ever.

“La Reina” was a massive hit for Telemundo when it aired in early 2011. It also ushered in Telemundo’s strategy of veering from the traditional telenovela format into drama series designed to be renewed for multiple seasons. Telemundo’s “Super Series” run five nights a week for about 60 episodes rather than the 150 or more for telenovelas.

Season two of “La Reina,” which bows tonight at 10 p.m., has been in the works for eight years and lensed shot in eight countries with a hefty production budget by Telemundo standards. Del Castillo reprises her role as crime boss Teresa Mendoza, who was last seen going into witness protection after bringing down the president of Mexico.

Related

Netflix has streaming rights to the series in territories outside the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Telemundo’s NBCUniversal sibling USA Network also fields an English-language remake, “Queen of the South,” which was renewed last year for a fourth season.

“The comeback of Kate del Castillo and the ‘La Reina del Sur’ franchise is a major event in Hispanic media,” said Marcos Santana, president of Telemundo Global Studios, who is also executive producer and showrunner of “La Reina.” Since its premiere eight years ago, we still feel the power of its impact. We have never received such an overwhelming response from our audience for the return of a series.”

The trailer for “La Reina” Season 2 has racked up more than 10 million views since early March.

The original series averaged 3 million total viewers over its run, including 2 million in the adults 18-49 demo. Telemundo estimates 16.9 million viewers watched the show in 2011.

Del Castillo has become one of the most prominent stars in Spanish-language media during the past decade thanks to “La Reina” and the notoriety she received after arranging a meeting between actor Sean Penn and famed Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in September 2015, while he was still a fugitive in rural Mexico. Guzman was captured in 2016 and convicted in February by a federal jury in New York of drug smuggling and other charges.

Created by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, “La Reina del Sur” is exec produced by Telemundo’s Martha Godoy and AG Studios’ Rodrigo Guerrero, along with Santana. The sophomore season is a co-production of Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones' The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More TV

  • Florence and the Machine

    Florence & the Machine Premiere New Song on 'Game of Thrones'

    [pmc=related] If the voice singing the song during the end credits of “Game of Thrones” tonight sounded familiar — or unmistakable — yes, it was Florence + the Machine. The group’s version of the original “Game of Thrones” song “Jenny of Oldstones” debuted during the closing credits of this season’s second episode, following a rendition [...]

  • Game of Thrones Fan Theories

    Best Fan Theories for the Final Season of 'Game of Thrones'

    After eight seasons, “Game of Thrones” fans will finally see if their long-held theories will pay off. Dozens of important characters and a complex plot have made diehard viewers try to foresee plot twists for years. With the original R+L=J theory confirmed, meaning that Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark were the real parents of Jon [...]

  • Abigail Disney on Bob Iger

    Abigail Disney Calls Bob Iger's $65 Million Compensation 'Insane'

    Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger’s total compensation for Disney’s fiscal 2018 was a whopping $65.6 million. Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy Disney, calls that sum “insane.”  While speaking at the Fast Company Impact Council, the filmmaker and philanthropist insisted that this level of corporate payout has a “corrosive effect on society.” Disney took [...]

  • Tryion Lannister Game of Thrones Episode

    'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Episode 2 Leaks

    The second episode of “Game of Thrones'” final season has leaked online ahead of its Sunday night debut. Fear not, “Thrones” fans: though the internet is dark and full of spoilers, this post is free of any details from Season 8 episode 2. Rumblings of a leak began on the “Game of Thrones” Reddit and [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Signs of Solidarity and Strain Emerge as Week 2 of WGA-Talent Agency Standoff Begins

    Hundreds of WGA members rallied solidly behind their union last week as the industry grappled with uncertainties spurred by the sudden break between writers and their talent agency representatives. But as the standoff heads into its second week, signs of strain among some WGA members are beginning to emerge. Shalom Auslander, author and creator of [...]

  • Jon Snow Arya Stark Game of

    'Game of Thrones' Final Season Vegas Odds Reveal Wild Theories

    With “Game of Thrones” hype at an all-time high, Las Vegas may be raking in as much money as the Iron Bank. HBO’s fantasy masterpiece has seized the gambling world’s attention nearly as much as the Super Bowl or Kentucky Derby. Fans spew countless theories on social media, such as which characters will be axed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad