‘L Word’ Follow Up at Showtime Adds Four Series Regulars

The upcoming “L Word” sequel series at Showtime is rounding out its main cast.

Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, and Rosanny Zayas have all been cast in series regular roles. They join returning original series stars and executive producers Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey.

Mandi will play Dani Nùñez, described as a powerful and calculating PR executive whose ambition is only tested by her conscience. Mandi was cast as the lead of the independent feature “Baja.” Her TV credits include appearances on shows like “Hawaii Five-0,” “NCIS,” and NCIS: LA.” She will next star in the second season of “In the Vault.”

Sheng will play Micah Lee, described as an earnest, soft-spoken adjunct professor who is forced to confront his fear of vulnerability. Sheng previously appeared in the 2019 Sundance film “Adam,” as well as “OutFest” and “Stonewall 50,” which is slated to be released in theaters this summer.

Toboni is set as Sarah Finley, a charming but unfocused assistant who struggles to reconcile her sexual orientation with her religious upbringing. Toboni previously worked with “L Word” showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan on the film “Liked.” Her TV credits include “Easy,” “Grimm,” and “Major Crimes.”

Zayas will play Sophie Suarez, a TV producer who guards her heart and is quick to put other people’s needs before her own. Zayas has held recurring roles on shows like “The Code,” “Elementary,” “Instinct,” and “Orange is the New Black.”

The new “L Word” is executive produced by Ryan, original series creator Ilene Chaike, Kristen Camp, and Steph Green. Production is set to begin this summer with the series slated to debut this fall.

(Pictured, left to right: Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Rosanny Zayas. Not pictured: Jacqueline Toboni)