×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘L Word’ Follow Up at Showtime Adds Four Series Regulars

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE L WORD GENERATION Q Cast
CREDIT: Courtesy of Showtime

The upcoming “L Word” sequel series at Showtime is rounding out its main cast.

Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, and Rosanny Zayas have all been cast in series regular roles. They join returning original series stars and executive producers Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey.

Mandi will play Dani Nùñez, described as a powerful and calculating PR executive whose ambition is only tested by her conscience. Mandi was cast as the lead of the independent feature “Baja.” Her TV credits include appearances on shows like “Hawaii Five-0,” “NCIS,” and NCIS: LA.” She will next star in the second season of “In the Vault.”

Sheng will play Micah Lee, described as an earnest, soft-spoken adjunct professor who is forced to confront his fear of vulnerability. Sheng previously appeared in the 2019 Sundance film “Adam,” as well as “OutFest” and “Stonewall 50,” which is slated to be released in theaters this summer.

Toboni is set as Sarah Finley, a charming but unfocused assistant who struggles to reconcile her sexual orientation with her religious upbringing. Toboni previously worked with “L Word” showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan on the film “Liked.” Her TV credits include “Easy,” “Grimm,” and “Major Crimes.”

Zayas will play Sophie Suarez, a TV producer who guards her heart and is quick to put other people’s needs before her own. Zayas has held recurring roles on shows like “The Code,” “Elementary,” “Instinct,” and “Orange is the New Black.”

The new “L Word” is executive produced by Ryan, original series creator Ilene Chaike, Kristen Camp, and Steph Green. Production is set to begin this summer with the series slated to debut this fall.

(Pictured, left to right: Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Rosanny Zayas. Not pictured: Jacqueline Toboni)

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More TV

  • El Pájaro Amarillo

    ‘The Yellow Bird’ Takes Off from Pamplona’s Conecta Fiction

    PAMPLONA, Spain — Actor-turned-producer Antonio Resines attended this year’s Conecta Fiction TV co-production and networking event with his proposed series “The Yellow Bird,” based on a true story. In the 1920s aviation was in its infancy, and scores of pilots dedicated their lives to crashing through seemingly unbreakable barriers. Among them, Armand Lotti, a young [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Terry Bradshaw

    Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 'Empire' Final Season, 'Masked Singer' Season 2

    Fox has officially set its fall premiere dates for the 2019-2020 season. As was previously announced, the 71st Emmy Awards will air live on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22. “9-1-1” returns for its third season on Monday, Sept. 23, leading in to the series premiere of the new Fox drama series “Prodigal Son.” Tuesday, Sept. [...]

  • FX Announces 'American Horror Story: 1984'

    FX Announces 'American Horror Story: 1984' Premiere Date

    “American Horror Story: 1984” will premiere on September 18 at 10 p.m., FX announced Monday. The cabler also announced the returns of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Mayans MC” and “Mr. Inbetween.” “1984” is the ninth installment of Ryan Murphy’s horror drama. The uber-producer previously unveiled a teaser for the season, stylized in the vein [...]

  • The Loudest Voice Review

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 24, 2019: 'The Loudest Voice' Premieres on Showtime

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Loudest Voice” premieres on Showtime and Ramy Youssef’s stand-up special drops on [...]

  • Ultratumba

    ‘From the Dead’ Tops Conecta Fiction’s Pitch Digiseries Session

    PAMPLONA, Spain — This year’s Conecta Fiction, Spain’s upstart international TV co-pro and networking event now in its third year, hosted a Pitch Digiseries session, an hour-long event which saw five ambitious short-form projects pitch to industry professionals gathered in the northern city of Pamplona. While drama may be the name of the game among [...]

  • MIL-COLMILLOS

    Conecta Fiction: Colombia’s Rhayuela Films Advances on ‘Casting,’ ‘Agencia de Detectives’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    PAMPLONA, Spain  —  Now in post-production on HBO Latin America’s action horror thriller “Mil Colmillos,” one of the biggest series the pay TV operator has made out of Latin America, Colombia’s Rhayuela is advancing on development of two new TV dramas:“Agencia de Detectives” and “Casting.” Set in an unidentified Latin American country, and based on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad