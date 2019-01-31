Sarah Shahi Is Ready to Be in Showtime’s ‘L Word’ Sequel

When asked if she was going to be a part of “The L Word” sequel, which Showtime announced Thursday is officially going into production this summer, Sarah Shahi didn’t hesitate before saying yes.

“This was something that was brought up in a discussion [with original ‘L Word’ cast members] last year,” Shahi told reporters at the winter Television Critics Assn. press tour on Thursday. “The girls were talking to me about it, and my involvement was discussed very heavily that I would be in it. I think they want to keep it that way, and so does Showtime.”

On the original series, which ran on Showtime from 2004 to 2009, Shahi played fan favorite Carmen, the on and off again partner of Shane (Kate Moennig), who is currently set to recur on the sequel. (Moennig, alongside fellow cast members Jennifer Beals and Leisha Hailey, will act as an executive producer.)

“[‘The L Word’] was my first big gig,” Shahi added. “I didn’t really know what I was stepping into until after, and I started speaking with women and getting letters…about how impactful it was. It kind of put me on this path of, now everything I do, I want it to have meaning and to touch people [like that].”