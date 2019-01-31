×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sarah Shahi Is Ready to Be in Showtime’s ‘L Word’ Sequel

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarah Shahi The L Word
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

When asked if she was going to be a part of “The L Word” sequel, which Showtime announced Thursday is officially going into production this summer, Sarah Shahi didn’t hesitate before saying yes.

“This was something that was brought up in a discussion [with original ‘L Word’ cast members] last year,” Shahi told reporters at the winter Television Critics Assn. press tour on Thursday. “The girls were talking to me about it, and my involvement was discussed very heavily that I would be in it. I think they want to keep it that way, and so does Showtime.”

On the original series, which ran on Showtime from 2004 to 2009, Shahi played fan favorite Carmen, the on and off again partner of Shane (Kate Moennig), who is currently set to recur on the sequel. (Moennig, alongside fellow cast members Jennifer Beals and Leisha Hailey, will act as an executive producer.)

“[‘The L Word’] was my first big gig,” Shahi added. “I didn’t really know what I was stepping into until after, and I started speaking with women and getting letters…about how impactful it was. It kind of put me on this path of, now everything I do, I want it to have meaning and to touch people [like that].”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett TrevorLIVE, Arrivals, Los Angeles,

    Jussie Smollett's Family Condemns Assault: 'The Was a Hate Crime'

    Jussie Smollett’s family issued a statement Thursday calling the alleged attack that the actor suffered early Tuesday morning “a racial and homophobic hate crime.” Read the full statement from a representative of the family below. (More to come.) “In the early hours of Tuesday morning, our beloved son and brother, Jussie, was the victim of [...]

  • Artie Lange

    Comedian Artie Lange in Custody for Drug Possession, Says He'll Enter Rehab

    Comedian Artie Lange was held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday night allegedly in an effort to help him sober up before being relocated to a long-term treatment program. The former “MADtv” star’s team tweeted that he was not arrested, but only being held in jail for a few days. [...]

  • Gina Rodriguez CW Upfront

    Disney+ Orders 'Diary of a Female President' With Gina Rodriguez Producing

    Disney+ has given a straight-to-series order to “Diary of a Female President” with Gina Rodriguez attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The upcoming streamer has given the half-hour, single-camera comedy series a 10-episode order. Told from the narration of her diary, the series follows a Cuban-American 12 year old girl as she navigates the ups [...]

  • Sarah Shahi The L Word

    Sarah Shahi Is Ready to Be in Showtime's 'L Word' Sequel

    When asked if she was going to be a part of “The L Word” sequel, which Showtime announced Thursday is officially going into production this summer, Sarah Shahi didn’t hesitate before saying yes. “This was something that was brought up in a discussion [with original ‘L Word’ cast members] last year,” Shahi told reporters at [...]

  • Rob Bagshaw Nickelodeon

    Rob Bagshaw Tapped as Nickelodeon Executive VP of Unscripted Content

    Nickelodeon has named Rob Bagshaw as its executive vice president of unscripted content, where he will oversee the development and production of unscripted content across all platforms and formats. That ranges from reality competition shows to live events such as the Kids’ Choice Awards and Kids’ Choice Sports. He will be based in Burbank, Calif., [...]

  • Kevin Brockman

    Disney-ABC TV Communications Chief Kevin Brockman to Exit After Fox Acquisition

    Kevin Brockman, Disney-ABC Television Group’s executive vice president of global communications, will leave the company following the close of Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The 22-year Disney communications veteran, who has been in his present position since 2008, will stay in his role through the transition, according to the company. He currently oversees all [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad