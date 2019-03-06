Kyle MacLachlan Joins Patricia Heaton in CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Carol’s Second Act’

Kyle MacLachlan has been cast in the CBS multi-cam pilot “Carol’s Second Act,” Variety has learned.

In the project, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, Carol Chambers (Patricia Heaton) embarks on a unique second act: she’s going to become a doctor.

MacLachlan will play Dr. Frost. Described as handsome, affable, and accomplished, Dr. Frost is the senior attending physician on the ward (as well as the department chair), and he thinks he’s funnier than he is. Considerably more empathetic than Dr. Maya (Ito Aghayere), Dr. Frost takes an immediate shine to Carol.

In addition to Heaton and Aghayere, MacLachlan also joins previously announced cast member Bonnie Dennison.

MacLachlan is perhaps best known for his collaborations with David Lynch, including his role in the cult classic TV series “Twin Peaks” and the recent revival at Showtime. He is also known for starring in Lynch’s films “Dune” and “Blue Velvet.” MacLachlan has also had memorable roles in shows such as “Portlandia,” “Sex and the City,” and “How I Met Your Mother.” His recent film credits include “High Flying Birds” and “Giant Little Ones.”

He is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Heaton will executive produce “Carol’s Second Act” in addition to starring. The project received a series commitment with a substantial penalty attached back in October but still needs a formal series order.

The series hails from writers and executive producers Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. In addition to Heaton, Adam Griffin, David Hunt, and Rebecca Stay of Heaton’s FourBoys Entertainment will executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment. Pamela Fryman will direct the pilot and executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce. In August, Heaton and FourBoys signed a pod deal with CBS TV Studios.