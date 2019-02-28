×
Kyla Pratt Joins Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Patty’s Auto’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kyla Pratt has signed on to the multi-camera comedy pilot “Patty’s Auto” at FoxVariety has learned exclusively.

Inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic–an auto repair shop with all female mechanics–the project is described as an ensemble comedy centering on Patty (Carra Patterson) and the eclectic women who work for her.

Pratt joins previously announced cast members Patterson, Joanna P. Adler, Sarah Levy, and Paola Lázaro. Pratt will play Tiny, Patty’s younger sister by a different father. The opposite of Patty, Tiny wears her heart on her sleeve. She gives manicures at the nail station inside the shop, and she gets frustrated with Patty for treating her like a kid, even when she acts like one.

Pratt made her onscreen debut at age seven, and is well-known for her starring role in the series “One on One” and for lending her voice to the lead character in the Disney Channel series “The Proud Family.” She also starred in the “Doctor Dolittle” film franchise alongside Eddie Murphy. Her other recent TV roles include “Rel,” “Recovery Road,” and “Let’s Stay Together.”

She is repped by Industry Entertainment and attorney Jakgeem Mays.

Darlene Hunt will serve as writer and executive producer on “Patty’s Auto.” Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman will also executive produce via their Brownstone Productions banner. Betsy Thomas will direct and executive produce the pilot. Dannah Shinder will produce with Patrice Banks serving as consulting producer. Warner Bros. Television, where Brownstone is under an overall deal, will produce.

