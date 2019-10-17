×
Kurt Sutter Fired From ‘Mayans MC’

Kurt Sutter
CREDIT: Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kurt Sutter has been fired from his role as co-showrunner on “Mayans MC,” Variety has learned.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Sutter notified cast and crew of the show on Wednesday in an email after several complaints were made about his behavior on the set of the series.

Reps for FX and studio Fox 21 Television declined to comment. Reps for Sutter did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The news comes after Sutter had previously said that he was planning to step down from his role as co-showrunner on the series to allow co-creator and co-showrunner Elgin James sole run of the show.

“It’s time for the white man to leave the building,” Sutter said at the FX show’s season two premiere back in August. “If we are lucky enough to have a Season 3, I will be stepping back as day to day showrunner and handing the reins to my talented and passionate partner, Elgin James.”

A new series set in the world of Sutter’s previous show “Sons of Anarchy,” “Mayans MC” debuted its second season on FX in September, with that season slated to wrap up in November. The series remains a highly-rated part of FX’s lineup and is likely to receive a Season 3 renewal.

More to come…

