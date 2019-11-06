×
'Kung Fu' Series Reboot Moves to CW With 'Blindspot' Team Onboard

The planned reboot of the classic series “Kung Fu” is on the move.

The one-hour series, which was previously set up at Fox with a put pilot order, is now in development at The CW. In addition, Albert Kim has exited the project, with Christina M. Kim now attached to write and executive produce and Martin Gero attached to executive produce. As before, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions remain onboard as executive producers. Gero’s Quinn House and Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where both are set up under overall deals.

In the new take on the series, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice, all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. It is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.

The reboot has been in the works for some time, with Wendy Mericle originally attached to write before Albert Kim came onboard last year. The original “Kung Fu” starred David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine, a Shaolin monk who traveled the Old West in search of his brother. The series ran for three seasons on ABC.

Christina M. Kim has been a writer and producer on the NBC drama “Blindspot,” which was created by Gero and produced by Berlanti Productions, since the show’s first season. Her other credits include “Lost,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “Ghost Whisperer.”

