‘Little America’ Scores Early Season 2 Renewal at Apple

Apple has renewed its immigrant anthology series “Little America” for a second season before the first has even debuted.

The half-hour series hails from Lee Eisenberg and “The Big Sick” writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. It is based on true stories from Epic Magazine. It explores the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising stories of immigrants in America.

“Star Trek” alum Zachary Quinto is set to star in episode 4 of the first season titled “The Silence,” playing a character named Leonard. Apple has also revealed that Jearnest Corchado, John Ortiz, Angela Lin, Kai To, Sophia Xu, Shaun Toub, Shila Vosough Ommi, Eshan Inamdar, Priyanka Bose and Conphidance will all play parts in various episodes.

“The Office” alum Eisenberg is writing and executive producing the series along with Nanjiani and Gordon. Eisenberg serves as showrunner, while “Master of None” co-creator Alan Yang is also among the executive producers. Joshuah Bearman and Joshua Davis are exec produce for Epic Magazine, alongside co-executive producer Arthur Spector. Universal Television is producing “Little America.”

The first season will debut on Apple TV Plus on Friday Jan. 17, 2020. Season 1 will consist of eight half-hour episodes, each telling a unique story from different parts of the world. The stories will include one episode about a young boy from India living in Utah whose parents are deported, while another will center around a character who flees his home in Syria when his father finds out that he’s gay.

See below for a list of the episodes and subjects being tackled in season 1:

“The Manager” – At 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.

“The Jaguar” – Marisol, an undocumented teenager from Mexico, navigates the rarefied world of competitive squash with the help of her coach who inspires her to dream big — on and off the court.

“The Cowboy” – Iwegbuna, an economic grad student from a small village in Nigeria, struggles to adjust to life in Oklahoma ,but he gains confidence and a connection to home by becoming a part of a culture he admired most as a child: cowboys.

“The Silence” – Sylviane’s ten-day silent meditation retreat takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for a man with whom she’s shared everything but words.

“The Son” – When Rafiq escapes from his home in Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he’s forced to go on the run until he finds his “home” in the unlikeliest of places.

“The Baker” – Beatrice, the only one of her 22 siblings to be sent from Uganda to college in the US, tries to achieve her own version of the American Dream by selling her chocolate chip cookies from a basket on her head.

“The Grand Prize Expo Winners” – A Singaporean single mother wins an all-inclusive Alaskan cruise— allowing her and her two children to experience a taste of the good life on an emotionally cathartic trip.

“The Rock”- Faraz will stop at nothing to build a home for his Iranian family, including attempting to remove a massive rock from an otherwise perfect piece of real estate in Yonkers.