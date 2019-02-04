‘Young and the Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Dies at 52

Kristoff St. John, the actor best-known for portraying Neil Winters on the CBS long-running daytime soap “The Young and the Restless,” has died. He was 52. His attorney Mark Geragos confirmed the news to CNN. The Daytime Emmy Awards account tweeted, “It is with unbelievable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, #DaytimeEmmys winner @kristoffstjohn1. [...]
After scoring a coup with the TV adaptation of “My Brilliant Friend,” and with projects such as Paolo Sorrentino’s “The New Pope” and Oscar-nominated director Pawel Pawlikowski’s next film in the pipeline, Italy’s Wildside is in a pretty brilliant spot. Ten years after being co-founded by producers Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Mieli, the shingle is [...]
Movistar+ hit a home-run when the first season of historical-fiction thriller “The Plague” – the most ambitious original series of the most forceful push into high-end series production of any telecom in Europe – bowed in Spain in January 2018 to the best results of any series, aired or available, on the Telefonica-owned pay TV [...]
Viacom is going direct-to-consumer, launching an MTV Play app in the U.K. It marks the first time that Viacom, one of the big beasts of the pay-TV world, has taken one of its flagship brands straight to fans in this way outside of kids’ TV, where it has a Noggin app in the U.S. and [...]
Hulu has acquired the hit Israeli vampire series “Juda,” as well as U.S. remake rights to the show, from Banijay. The eight-part series was originally produced by the Israeli company United Studios for HOT. It will premiere in U.S. on Hulu early this year. Written by and starring Zion Baruch, the series is set in [...]
Calling any show “The World’s Best” is a bold move. Calling a reality competition show “The World’s Best” is a veritable gauntlet throw, challenging countless bombastic rivals. But CBS’ new series, which debuted Sunday night after Super Bowl LIII, had some solid reasons to feel confident going into the first episode. It’s the brainchild of [...]
Following a controversy-filled Super Bowl halftime performance — although the performance itself worked hard to be uncontroversial — Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine posted a note on Instagram sharing his thoughts on the occasion. (Read Variety’s review of the performance here.) Along with a photo showing the “One Love” light display that took place during the set, [...]