‘Young and the Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Dies at 52

Kristoff St. John, the actor best-known for portraying Neil Winters on the CBS long-running daytime soap “The Young and the Restless,” has died. He was 52.

His attorney Mark Geragos confirmed the news to CNN.

The Daytime Emmy Awards account tweeted, “It is with unbelievable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, #DaytimeEmmys winner @kristoffstjohn1. @YandR_CBS RIP.”

More to come…