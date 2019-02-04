×
‘Young and the Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Dies at 52

Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on "The Young and the Restless" at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. John has died at age 52. Los Angeles police were called to John's home, and his body was turned over to the Los Angeles County coroner. The cause of death was not availableKristoff St John Death, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Jun 2008
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kristoff St. John, the actor best-known for portraying Neil Winters on the CBS long-running daytime soap “The Young and the Restless,” has died. He was 52.

His attorney Mark Geragos confirmed the news to CNN.

The Daytime Emmy Awards account tweeted, “It is with unbelievable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, #DaytimeEmmys winner @kristoffstjohn1. @YandR_CBS RIP.”

More to come…

