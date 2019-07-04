×

Kristin Scott Thomas, Mark Rylance Factual Series ‘My Grandparents’ War’ Comes to Market

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristin-Scott-Thomas-Mark-Rylance-in-my-grandparents-war
CREDIT: DRG

DRG has taken the international rights to “My Grandparents’ War,” the upcoming documentary series in which Hollywood actors retrace the footsteps of their grandparents in World War II. Kristin Scott Thomas (“The English Patient”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) have already filmed their stories, which took them to locations in Asia and Europe, including the beaches of Dunkirk.

The producers said the actors taking part have unanswered questions about the scars war left on their grandparents and will explore how six years changed the lives of their family and the world. In each episode, the actors will learn about the life and death decisions their grandparents faced.

The series was commissioned by British broadcaster Channel 4 and, having snagged the rights, U.K.-based distributor DRG will be selling it internationally. Indie producer Wild Pictures is making the series, which bows later this year.

“We are delighted to be working alongside DRG and look forward to the reception our series receives on the international market,” said Tom Anstiss, executive producer at Wild Pictures. “It’s a privilege to work with such talented people as Kristin Scott Thomas, Mark Rylance and the two other award-winning actors we are currently filming with.”

Mette Kanne-Behrendsen, DRG’s SVP of acquisitions, acquired the series for DRG. “Such a unique and considered approach to this global event, coupled with the 80th anniversary in September, is sure to make this extraordinary series a must have title for any broadcaster or platform looking to commemorate the start of World War II,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

More TV

  • Kristin-Scott-Thomas-Mark-Rylance-in-my-grandparents-war

    Kristin Scott Thomas, Mark Rylance Factual Series ‘My Grandparents’ War’ Comes to Market

    DRG has taken the international rights to “My Grandparents’ War,” the upcoming documentary series in which Hollywood actors retrace the footsteps of their grandparents in World War II. Kristin Scott Thomas (“The English Patient”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) have already filmed their stories, which took them to locations in Asia and Europe, including [...]

  • Director Ivan Zacharias and Actor David

    Director Ivan Zacharias and Actor David Nykl on HBO Spy Drama ‘Sleepers’

    Thirty years after the Velvet Revolution that brought down the communist regime in the former Czechoslovakia, the six-part HBO Europe series “The Sleepers” captures that tumultuous time with a spy drama set behind the Iron Curtain. On the eve of its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, director Ivan Zacharias (“Wasteland”) and actor [...]

  • Fleabag

    Everything You Need to Binge Over the Fourth of July Holiday

    To many, the Fourth of July holiday and weekend means indulging in a long sleep, enjoying a beach day, and treating yourself to happy hour. But others, who prefer to cozy up at home, may be in need of a list of shows to start bingeing now that they have a few more out-of-office hours. [...]

  • Univision logo

    Univision Hangs Out 'For Sale' Sign as Company Initiates Strategic Review

    Univision Communications has formally put itself on the block after announcing late Wednesday that the Spanish-language giant has hired three banks to advise on a strategic review of its options. Univision’s move is not a surprise. The company, owned by a group of private equity players led by Haim Saban, has struggled in recent years [...]

  • Wu-Tang An American Saga

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Hulu drops the teaser trailer for “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announces the premiere date for season four of “Greenleaf.” DATES TLC‘s longest-running wedding show “Say Yes to the Dress” will return with a new season on Saturday, July 20 at 9 p.m. The premiere episode will feature [...]

  • ‘Ransom’ Canceled After 3 Seasons on

    ‘Ransom’ Canceled After 3 Seasons on CBS

    “Ransom” is coming to an end after three seasons on CBS. The cancelation hardly comes as a surprise given that “Ransom” was among the lowest-rated shows on broadcast last season. It averaged a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and just over 2.3 million viewers per episode throughout its third season. News of the show’s [...]

  • Meghan McCain The View

    ABC Expects Meghan McCain to Return to 'The View,' Despite Reports of Conflict

    Meghan McCain gained wider renown on this season of “The View” as the show focused more intently on politics. But that development may also have made the program’s own internal politics more difficult to bear. ABC News said in a statement Wednesday that it expects McCain to return to the program’s next cycle, even as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad