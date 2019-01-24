Kristin Scott Thomas, Fiona Shaw to Guest Star in ‘Fleabag’

×
Kristin Scott Thomas and Fiona Shaw will make guest appearances in the upcoming second season Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC and Amazon comedy “Fleabag.” Series creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge said: “They literally begged me to be in it. Begged me. Begged. One of them was crying.”

“Phoebe Waller Bridge cannot be ignored,” said Scott Thomas (“The English Patient”). “She manages to hit core issues with sledgehammer brutality as she trips along with a spring in her step. I laughed helplessly as I binge watched the first brilliantly funny series and enjoyed being aghast at times.”

The guest role reunites Shaw (“Harry Potter”) with Waller-Bridge after they worked together on BBC America’s “Killing Eve.” Shaw said: “Phoebe’s mind is like nothing else.”

The guest stars join a principal cast for “Fleabag’s” sophomore season that includes returning cast members Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Jenny Rainsford, Hugh Skinner, and Hugh Dennis.

The new season of the dark comedy will drop this spring. It will see Waller Bridge’s titular character meet a priest, played by Andrew Scott, who, the producers said “jolts her into seeing the world in a different way.”

The show is written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Harry Bradbeer. All3Media-backed Two Brothers Pictures produces the show.

