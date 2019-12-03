Kristin Chenoweth to Star in Comedy Series in Development at Disney Plus

Kristin Chenoweth is set to star in a single-camera comedy series currently in the works at Disney Plus.

Titled “The Biggest Star in Appleton,” Chenoweth will star as Carol Dannhauser, a Wisconsin mom and waitress. She finds her deepest joy in life in her starring roles at the local community theater. But her position as the town star is threatened when a struggling New York chorus girl moves back home.

Chenoweth will executive produce in addition to starring. Paul Rudnick will write and executive produce, with Dan Jinks attached to executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

Chenoweth and Jinks previously worked together on the ABC comedy series “Pushing Daisies,” for which Chenoweth won an Emmy in 2009 for best supporting actress. She also recently starred in the second season of the NBC comedy “Trial & Error,” and has lent her voice to the critically-acclaimed Netflix animated series “BoJack Horseman.” Her other TV roles include “Glee,” “GCB,” and “The West Wing.”

She is repped by ICM, Primary Wave Management, and Schreck Rose.

Disney Plus officially launched in November. In addition to a wide range of library content from across the Disney portfolio, the service launched with the original series “The Mandalorian,” the first live-action “Star Wars” show, as well as a scripted “High School Musical” series. The service also offers original unscripted content such as “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” and “The Imagineering Story.”