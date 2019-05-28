Kit Harington Checks Into Treatment Facility for ‘Personal Issues’

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington checked into a “wellness retreat” ahead of the show’s finale on HBO.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his publicist said in a statement to Variety.

Page Six first reported Tuesday that the British actor, who played Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones” for the past eight seasons, is being treated for stress and alcohol use at a luxury health retreat in Connecticut where he’s resided for the past month. Harington reportedly arrived at the center just weeks before the show’s finale on May 19.

A recent “Game of Thrones” documentary, “Last Watch,” hinted at some of the stress Harington was facing as the fantasy epic came to a close, with one scene showing the actor breaking down in tears when finding out (SPOILER ALERT) his character would kill his lover Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in the final episode. When asked about that moment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” he said, “I was very shocked and surprised at certain events and then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried.”

Harington later revealed in an interview with Variety that he sought therapy after finding out the fate of his character. “That was a time when I started therapy and started talking to people,” he said. “I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone.”

In that same interview, the 32-year-old, who catapulted into fame with the show’s wild success, opened up about his mental and emotional state while on the series, admitting that his “darkest” moments came when Jon Snow was the show’s focus.

“It wasn’t a very good time in my life,” he said. “I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s.”

He went on, “My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon when he died and came back. I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon. When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f—–g terrifying.

In an interview with Esquire, Harington also admitted to having a “full-on breakdown” while shooting the series’ final scenes.