Kirsten Dunst Talks ‘Little Women,’ ‘Interview With a Vampire’ Reboots

Kirsten Dunst was just 11 years old when she skyrocketed into stardom as Claudia in “Interview with a Vampire,” but now Dunst says her age is the only thing keeping her from reprising the role in a hypothetical reboot.

“I mean I’m too old, right?,” she told Variety at the premiere of “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.” “I was a child stuck, so I don’t know how that would work. It would be kind of sad, me in a curly wig. No one wants to see that.”

Dunst was far more excited about another one of her childhood roles getting a reboot, “Little Women.” With Greta Gerwig’s adaptation on the horizon, Dunst said she’s excited to see the film return to theaters once again.

“It’s so nice; each generation I feel like it’s such a classic,” she said. “It’s nice to see someone else’s take on it.”

As for her current role in “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” Dunst is taking on some more modern themes. As the braces-wearing housewife Krystal Stubbs, Dunst finds herself in hot water after her husband leaves her with a terrifying amount of debt following his involvement in a home goods pyramid scheme. Set in the nineties, Dunst also sports an eclectic wardrobe of questionable fashion choices that includes “a lot of good denim on denim,” leather cut-outs and rhinestones.

“The worse it got, the better it was,” Dunst said about her outfits, which only serve to compliment her character’s intense spray tan, long fake nails and eye-catching mouth gear that’s just as uncomfortable as one might think.

“I’d just take [the braces] off, and there would be a line of saliva coming off,” Dunst said. “They’re kind of nauseating to wear, so I was just grossing everyone out.”

