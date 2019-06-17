Kinetic Content’s Chris Coelen Re-Ups as Company Makes Scripted Move (EXCLUSIVE)

Chris Coelen has extended his tenure as CEO of Kinetic Content as the LA-based production business moves into scripted TV. Kinetic is part of the Red Arrows Studios stable and has been built on unscripted fare, with a roster of factual entertainment, formats and lifestyle series including “Married at First Sight,” the “Little Women” franchise for Lifetime and the recently announced new Bravo commission “Spy Games.”

Coelen is a former agent at UTA and launched the U.S. division of British indie RDF (“Wife Swap”) in 2006 before setting up Kinetic in 2010. Red Arrow, part of German media giant ProSiebenSat.1, took a majority stake in the business the same year. Coelen will oversee Kinetic’s push into scripted with colleagues across the Red Arrow group. The company is recruiting new staffers for the drama drive, which will target both the U.S. and international market, including a head of scripted development and production.

“After setting up scripted shows for many years as both an agent and during my time running RDF USA, I am excited to bring the same deliberative approach and passion for story we have exhibited in unscripted into scripted,” Coelen said.

“Chris Coelen has grown Kinetic Content, the company he started, into a major U.S. production house, with a portfolio of successful program brands,” added James Baker, president and co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios. “I am delighted that Chris has decided to stay with Kinetic and Red Arrow to take the business to even greater heights and realize his ambitious growth plans, including opening a new scripted division. Chris has proved to be a superb partner within our group, and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”