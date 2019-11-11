Kim Rozenfeld Exits Apple as Head of Current, Unscripted

Apple’s Kim Rozenfeld is exiting his post as head of current scripted programming and unscripted at Apple, shortly after the launch of the tech giant’s streaming service, Apple TV Plus. The TV exec will now work with the Cupertino behemoth through his company Half Full Productions, as part of a newly inked first-look deal with Apple.

The former head of current programming at Sony Pictures Television, Rozenfeld boarded Apple in Sept. 2017, reuniting him with former bosses Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht at the streaming content division of the iPhone maker.

Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of scripted development, will take the reins from Rozenfeld and oversee current scripted series, while Apple documentary head Molly Thompson will remain in charge of overseeing docu TV and film. Both are continuing in their current positions with no further changes, according to a source familiar with the matter. Cherniss is the former president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios who joined Apple in Aug. 2017. Thompson is a relatively new hire, having boarded Apple in April from A&E Indie Films, the feature film production unit of A+E Networks that she founded.

Deadline first reported the news.

Apple TV, which officially launched on Nov. 1, last week announced that it had renewed the four scripted drama series that it launched with: “See,” “For All Mankind,” “Dickinson” and “The Morning Show.”