TV News Roundup: BBC America Sets ‘Killing Eve’ Season 2 Premiere Date

Killing Eve Sandra Oh
CREDIT: BBC AMERICA/Sid Gentle Films Ltd

In today’s TV news roundup, BBC America announced the premiere date for Season 2 of “Killing Eve” and Comedy Central released a new trailer for Season 2 of “Corporate.”

DATES

The second season of Marvel’s “The Punisher” is set to premiere Jan. 18 on Netflix. In this season, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) must come to terms with his former partner Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) who is slowly healing from from the traumatic brain injury that Frank inflicted upon him. Rounding out the cast is Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore, Josh Stewart and Floriana Lima. Steve Lightfoot serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Watch a teaser video for the new season below.

Killing Eve” will return to BBC America on April 7 at 8 p.m. Picking up just 30 seconds after the end of the first season, Season 2 will once again follow the titular MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) as she hunts down female assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) — but this time she isn’t the only person looking for her. New additions to the cast include Nina Sosanya and Edward Bluemel in series regular roles alongside guest stars Julian Barratt, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Shannon Tarbet. The series is based on the “Codename Villanelle” novellas by Luke Jennings and is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Emerald Fennell. Oh and Francesca Gardiner serve as co-executive producers.

FX announced “Better Things” will return on Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. In its third season, Pamela Adlon’s series is welcoming a host of new faces including Sharon Stone, Matthew Broderick, Doug Jones, Glynn Turman, Judy Reyes, Cree Summer, Charlie Robinson, Janina Gavankar and Marsha Thomason. Adlon still showruns, writes, executive produces and stars in the series, and she will direct all 12 episodes of the upcoming season, as well.

Related

FIRST LOOKS

Comedy Central released a new trailer for the second season of “Corporate.” In this 10 episode season, the employees of Hampton DeVille will reach new heights with their workplace disasters after the company acquires a cable news network. Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman created the show and serve as writers executive producers and stars. “Corporate” is set to premiere Jan. 15 at 10:30 p.m. and will feature new guest stars Kristen Schaal, Baron Vaughn and Andy Richter. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix dropped a new trailer for Season 2 of “Friends From College.” Now that a year has passed since Ethan (Keegan-Michael Key) and Sam’s (Annie Parisse) affair was exposed to their friends, the group is still fractured. Lisa (Cobie Smulders) is MIA and Ethan writing a young adult novel, while Sam continues to repair her marriage, and Max (Fred Savage) and Felix’s (Billy Eichner) wedding looms on the horizon. Sarah Chalke joins the cast as a guest star this season, as well. “Friends From College” is set to launch globally Jan. 11.

DEVELOPMENT

Kay Cannon and Laverne McKinnon’s K&L Productions is partnering with NBC to develop a new half-hour comedy series entitled “Secret Society.” Based on an idea from writer Emily Heller, “Secret Society” will follow a struggling reporter named Beth who recruits other women in her small town to help her take over an all-male branch of a secret society. Previously, K&L signed a first look deal with Sony Television and began work on an untitled comedy series from Robin Thede at ABC.  Cannon, McKinnon and Heller are repped by WME and Heller is additionally repped by Molly Mandel at Mosaic Management and Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Tyerman.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Fox Business Network has hired journalist Susan Li as a business correspondent, network president Brian Jones announced Wednesday. Based out of the network’s New York headquarters, Li will cover financial breaking news. Previously, Li served as the co-anchor of CNBC’s “Asia Squawk Box” and “Worldwide Exchange” where she covered global economic and political issues following her position as a Hong Kong-based anchor for Bloomberg Television.

