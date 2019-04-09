×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Killing Eve’ Season 2 Premiere Is Show’s Most-Watched Episode

By

William's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri - Killing Eve _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica
CREDIT: Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

The season two premiere of “Killing Eve,” which was simulcast on BBC America and AMC, has returned record numbers for the show.

With around 1.2 million total viewers, the episode was the most-watched in the show’s run so far by around half a million. The premiere more than doubled the season one average total viewership per episode, as well as the season one premiere’s numbers, when it aired only on BBC America.

In terms of demographic breakdown, the premiere garnered around 439,000 viewers in the adults aged 25-54 demo, and 327,000 total viewers in the key 18-49 demo, meaning it once again more than doubled its average total viewership across season one and the season one premiere.

AMC Networks announced yesterday at its New York summit that “Killing Eve” is being renewed for a third season, just one day after the premiere of the show’s highly-anticipated second season. Season three will have a different showrunner at the helm in the form of Suzanne Heathcote, who takes over from Emerald Fennell.

“As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence – we adore this show as much as our fans do,” said Sarah Barnett, president of entertainment networks for AMC, in a statement.

Sandra Oh, who plays the eponymous government operative, won a Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critics’ Choice Award and Dorian Award for her performance in season 1, while her co-star Jodie Comer, who plays the psychotic Villanelle, received the Royal Television Society Award and Broadcasting Press Guild Award.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • WGA Agents Dispute Placeholder

    After Its Fight With Agencies, WGA Will Have to Face Other Battlegrounds

    The Writers Guild of America has aggressively marshaled its forces in the fight to reform the rules of engagement for talent agents who represent its 15,000 members. But as that battle rages, the guild faces some practical decisions on whether it can handle waging war on two fronts as it prepares for what are expected [...]

  • [caption id="attachment_1203183466" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Ted-Turner-TCM-Launch[/caption]

    Ted Turner: The Maverick Mogul Reflects on His Legacy, Big Deals and Old Feuds

    In his prime as a media mogul, Ted Turner was the embodiment of disruption. From humble beginnings with a UHF-TV station in Atlanta, Turner built an empire that blazed trails in communications. His unbridled ambition fueled the rise of cable television as an alternative to the broadcast TV status quo. He saw cable’s need for [...]

  • TV Review: 'Les Miserables' with David

    TV Review: 'Les Misérables' With David Oyelowo and Dominic West

    As far as Andrew Davies is concerned, adapting Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables” to the screen independent of Alain Boubil, Jean-Marc Natel, and Herbert Kretzmer’s juggernaut musical was nothing short of an overdue necessity. “I hated the musical,” the writer stated outright at the Television Critics Assn.’s winter press tour in February. “I just wanted to [...]

  • Ted Turner Variety Cover Story

    How Turner Classic Movies Built a Marquee Brand by Catering to Film Fans

    Turner Classic Movies, the last cable channel launched by Ted Turner as an independent media mogul, is hitting its silver on-air anniversary this month. But the TCM brand is well positioned to enter a golden age as the tide turns in the marketplace for cable TV channels. TCM has spent 25 years building up a [...]

  • Heavy Security at Cannes Film Festival

    MipTV: Canal Plus' Maxime Saada, France TV's Delphine Ernotte, TF1's Gilles Pelisson Lay Out Strategy

    During a succession of keynote addresses at MipTV, Canal Plus Group’s chairman and CEO Maxime Saada, France Televisions’s president Delphine Ernotte Cunci and TF1’s chairman and CEO Gilles Pelisson spoke about strategic alliances with European broadcasters and streaming services. Although Canal Plus Group has been impacted by the launch of Netflix in France and currently [...]

  • Werner Herzog’s Tribeca-Bound 'Nomad' to Air

    Werner Herzog’s Tribeca-Bound Documentary 'Nomad' to Air on the BBC

    Werner Herzog’s latest documentary, a tribute to writer Bruce Chatwin, will air in Britain on the BBC, which commissioned the film for its long-running documentary series “Arena,” the pubcaster announced Tuesday. “Nomad – In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin” is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 28. In [...]

  • Talpa Strikes Multiple TV Format Deals

    Talpa Strikes Multiple TV Format Deals in Spain, Portugal

    Talpa and Madrid-based media giant the Atresmedia Group have strengthened their already solid relationship with the commission of a four brand new TV formats package for Spain, led by Talpa’s newest reality show “Home Alone.” Further new formats licensed by Atresmedia in Spain take in interactive game show “5 Gold Rings,” reality show “Trouble with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad