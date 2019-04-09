‘Killing Eve’ Season 2 Premiere Is Show’s Most-Watched Episode

The season two premiere of “Killing Eve,” which was simulcast on BBC America and AMC, has returned record numbers for the show.

With around 1.2 million total viewers, the episode was the most-watched in the show’s run so far by around half a million. The premiere more than doubled the season one average total viewership per episode, as well as the season one premiere’s numbers, when it aired only on BBC America.

In terms of demographic breakdown, the premiere garnered around 439,000 viewers in the adults aged 25-54 demo, and 327,000 total viewers in the key 18-49 demo, meaning it once again more than doubled its average total viewership across season one and the season one premiere.

AMC Networks announced yesterday at its New York summit that “Killing Eve” is being renewed for a third season, just one day after the premiere of the show’s highly-anticipated second season. Season three will have a different showrunner at the helm in the form of Suzanne Heathcote, who takes over from Emerald Fennell.

“As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence – we adore this show as much as our fans do,” said Sarah Barnett, president of entertainment networks for AMC, in a statement.

Sandra Oh, who plays the eponymous government operative, won a Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critics’ Choice Award and Dorian Award for her performance in season 1, while her co-star Jodie Comer, who plays the psychotic Villanelle, received the Royal Television Society Award and Broadcasting Press Guild Award.