‘Killing Eve’ Producer Elinor Day Joins See-Saw Film’s TV Division

See-Saw Films has hired “Killing Eve” producer Elinor Day for an executive producer role in its growing U.K. TV division. Day will oversee some of the company’s existing slate and develop her own projects, reporting to head of television Jamie Laurenson and TV COO Hakan Kousetta.

See-Saw’s new recruit recently produced the second season of BBC America series “Killing Eve.” Her credits include “Secret Diary of a Call Girl” for ITV, “White Heat” for the BBC, and Season 2 of “My Mad Fat Diary” for Channel 4.

She has been head of film at Darlow Smithson and deputy head of production at Film4, working on movies including “East Is East” and feature documentary “Senna.”

“We are thrilled to have Elinor join the See-Saw team, especially as we continue expanding our television slate in the U.K.,” said Kousetta and Laurenson. “Elinor’s breadth of experience and extensive industry knowledge will undoubtedly make her an extraordinary asset to our growing television division.”

“It’s such an amazing time for television drama both in the U.K. and internationally, and with See-Saw’s outstanding reputation for creative excellence and risk-taking, they’re brilliantly poised to make the most of these opportunities,” Day added.

See-Saw, which is run by joint managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, works across film and TV. It is ramping up in TV, notably out of the U.K. Current productions include Jack O’Connell and Colin Farrell-starrer “The North Water” and “Slow Horses,” starring Gary Oldman and written by Will Smith for Apple TV Plus.