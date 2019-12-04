×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Killing Eve’ Producer Elinor Day Joins See-Saw Film’s TV Division

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Killing Eve
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nick Wall/BBCAmerica

See-Saw Films has hired “Killing Eve” producer Elinor Day for an executive producer role in its growing U.K. TV division. Day will oversee some of the company’s existing slate and develop her own projects, reporting to head of television Jamie Laurenson and TV COO Hakan Kousetta.

See-Saw’s new recruit recently produced the second season of BBC America series “Killing Eve.” Her credits include “Secret Diary of a Call Girl” for ITV, “White Heat” for the BBC, and Season 2 of “My Mad Fat Diary” for Channel 4.

She has been head of film at Darlow Smithson and deputy head of production at Film4, working on movies including “East Is East” and feature documentary “Senna.”

“We are thrilled to have Elinor join the See-Saw team, especially as we continue expanding our television slate in the U.K.,” said Kousetta and Laurenson. “Elinor’s breadth of experience and extensive industry knowledge will undoubtedly make her an extraordinary asset to our growing television division.”

“It’s such an amazing time for television drama both in the U.K. and internationally, and with See-Saw’s outstanding reputation for creative excellence and risk-taking, they’re brilliantly poised to make the most of these opportunities,” Day added.

See-Saw, which is run by joint managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, works across film and TV. It is ramping up in TV, notably out of the U.K. Current productions include Jack O’Connell and Colin Farrell-starrer “The North Water” and “Slow Horses,” starring Gary Oldman and written by Will Smith for Apple TV Plus.

More TV

  • The Foundation by Isaac Asimov

    Apple's Isaac Asimov Series 'Foundation' Adds Five to Cast

    “Foundation,” the upcoming Apple TV Plus series based on the Isaac Asimov novel series of the same name, is building up its cast. Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton have all been cast as series regulars. They join previously announced leads Lee Pace and Jared Harris. The series chronicles the [...]

  • Killing Eve

    ‘Killing Eve’ Producer Elinor Day Joins See-Saw Film's TV Division

    See-Saw Films has hired “Killing Eve” producer Elinor Day for an executive producer role in its growing U.K. TV division. Day will oversee some of the company’s existing slate and develop her own projects, reporting to head of television Jamie Laurenson and TV COO Hakan Kousetta. See-Saw’s new recruit recently produced the second season of [...]

  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas

    TV Ratings: NBC Nabs Tuesday Win With 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

    NBC made away with a Tuesday night TV ratings win in its sack. The network came top overall thanks to a rerun of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, and “The Voice,” which came second across the night with a 1.0 rating. However, the singing competition was down [...]

  • Andre Harrell'The Defiant Ones' TV show

    BET Orders Miniseries on Hip-Hop Label Uptown Records

    BET is exploring the story behind Andre Harrell’s iconic hip-hop record label, Uptown Records. The network has ordered a three-part miniseries titled “Uptown,” with Harrell on board to executive produce. The series is scheduled to hit the airwaves in 2020. Launched in 1986, following a joint venture deal with MCA, Uptown Records played a key role [...]

  • Netflix Releases 'Locke and Key' Premiere

    Netflix Releases 'Locke and Key' Premiere Date, Key Art

    Netflix has set Feb. 7 as the launch date for “Locke and Key,” the streamer announced Wednesday. The 10-episode first season, which is an adaptation of the bestselling graphic novels of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW comics, follows the three Locke siblings (played by Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup [...]

  • ‘Wheel of Time’ Series at Amazon

    ‘Wheel of Time’ Series at Amazon Adds Four to Cast

    The “Wheel of Time” series at Amazon has added four more pieces to its cast. Alvaro Morte has been cast as Logain, with Hammed Animashaun set to play Loial. In addition, Alexandre Willaume will play Thom Merrilin, and Johann Myers has been cast as Padan Fain. The quartet are all boarding the series in guest roles, joining previously [...]

  • Cate Blanchett

    Cate Blanchett Says Drama Needs to Be ‘Challenging and Impolite and Provocative’

    In London on Wednesday to talk about her upcoming scripted series, “Stateless,” Cate Blanchett implored drama producers to be impolite, provocative and to make shows that start meaningful conversations. “I love zombies, I love vampires,” the two-time Oscar-winner said. “But we’re living in a time when the political system, which is meant to deal with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad