‘Killing Eve’ Triumphs at BAFTA TV Awards

BBC America drama “Killing Eve” was the big winner at BAFTA’s British Academy Television Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The hit show took home three trophies, for best drama series, best actress for Jodie Comer and best supporting actress for Fiona Shaw.

The first award of the night saw Sky Atlantic and Showtime’s “Patrick Melrose” beat strong competition from “A Very English Scandal” to take home the prize for best mini-series. Benedict Cumberbatch claimed the best leading actor prize for his performance in the show, beating competition including Hugh Grant in “A Very English Scandal.” “I’m very used to being the bridesmaid,” said Cumberbatch, who won the award from his 7th BAFTA TV Award nomination. The actor thanked author Edward St. Aubyn for his “wit and courage.”

Grant’s co-star Ben Whishaw repeated his Golden Globe success winning the best supporting actor BAFTA for “A Very English Scandal.” It marks the actor’s second BAFTA TV Award after winning leading actor in 2013 for “The Hollow Crown: Richard II.” Director Stephen Frears collected the award on Whishaw’s behalf as the actor is currently starring off-Broadway in “Norma Jeane Baker of Troy.”

Related BAFTA and GSA Create $12,000 Student Film Awards Grant Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

“Killing Eve” won its first award of the night when Fiona Shaw took home the best supporting actress award. It was her first BAFTA nomination and win. Shaw said since she had taken on the role “people have started to suspect I am a spy.”

Comer’s win in the leading actress category came at the expense of “Killing Eve” co-star Sandra Oh who was also nominated, alongside Ruth Wilson for “Mrs Wilson” and Keeley Hawes for “Bodyguard.” It was Comer’s first BAFTA having previously been nominated two year’s ago in the same category for BBC crime drama “Thirteen.”

HBO drama “Succession” won the International category beating competition including last year’s winner “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The awards were hosted by Graham Norton, himself a 5-time BAFTA TV Award winner. Norton returned to hosting duties after a two-year hiatus. It marked his 11th time hosting having first taken the helm in 2005.

“Killing Eve” and “A Very English Scandal” scored the most nominations with 14 and 12, respectively, across both the TV and TV Craft Awards. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards were awarded April 28 and saw “A Very English Scandal” the big winner with three including best director for Stephen Frears. “Killing Eve” and “Patrick Melrose” both won two BAFTA Craft Awards.

Despite being commissioned out of the U.S. by BBC America, “Killing Eve” was given special dispensation to qualify across all major categories rather than being restricted to the International category. It was deemed eligible due to its U.K. writers, producers and talent.

Full winners list:

Drama series:

“Killing Eve”

International:

“Succession”

Mini-series:

“A Very English Scandal”

Leading actress:

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Leading actor:

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Patrick Melrose”

Supporting actress

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Supporting actor:

Ben Whishaw – “A Very English Scandal”

Scripted comedy:

“Sally4Ever”

Female performance in a comedy program:

Jessica Hynes – “There She Goes”

Male performance in a comedy program:

Steve Pemberton – “Inside No. 9”

Single drama:

“Killed By My Debt”

Single documentary:

“Gun No. 6”

Comedy entertainment program:

“A League Of Their Own”

Entertainment performance:

Lee Mack – “Would I Lie To You?”

Entertainment program:

“Britain’s Got Talent”

Specialist factual:

“Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley”

Reality & constructed factual:

“I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here”

Factual series:

“Louis Theroux’s Altered States”

Features:

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

Current affairs:

“Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches)”

Live event:

“The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance”

News coverage:

“Cambridge Analytica Uncovered” – ITN/Channel 4

Short form program:

“Missed Call”

Soap & continuing drama:

“Eastenders”

Sport:

“2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden”

Virgin TV’s must-see moment (voted for by the public)

“Bodyguard”

BAFTA Fellowship (previously announced)

Joan Bakewell

Special award (previously announced)

Nicola Shindler