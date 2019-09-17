Kiefer Sutherland to Star in ‘The Fugitive’ Remake at Quibi

Kiefer Sutherland is heading to Quibi.

The “24” actor will star in a series remake of the 1993 Harrison Ford movie “The Fugitive,” which has been given the greenlight at Quibi.

Sutherland will play legendary Detective Clay Bryce who is trying to apprehend Mike Ferro, played by Boyd Holbrook. Stephen Hopkins, who previously worked with Sutherland on “24,” has been tapped to direct the project and will also serve as an executive producer.

The logline for the series sounds similar to the original film, but with a few key differences: When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro (Holbrook) just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully—and very publicly—accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop (Sutherland) heading the investigation can apprehend him.

Ford played the equivalent to Holbrook’s central character and Tommy Lee Jones payed the U.S. Marshal on his tail in the original movie.

The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, whose film arm produced the original movie, as well as Thunder Road Films and 3 Arts Entertainment. The show was developed with Riverstone Pictures. Nick Santora is writing and exec producing alongside Hopkins, Basil Iwanyk, Tom Lassally and Albert Torres.

Sutherland is represented by CAA and Management 360. Holbrook and Stephen Hopkins are also represented by CAA.

The prospective show is one of dozens in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch in April 2020. Quibi announced Monday that Sophie Turner would make her first post-“Game of Thrones” appearance opposite Corey Hawkins in a thriller series called “Survive.”

The Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded company is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including Steven Spielberg’s “After Dark,” a horror series users will be able to watch only between sundown and sunrise local time. Other partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. Quibi also has ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”

The platform has been going through some turbulence in its executive ranks, with Janice Min and Tim Connolly both exiting their roles in the last month.