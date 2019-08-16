×

‘Kids Are Alright’ Creator Joins ‘Schooled’ Season 2 as Showrunner

SCHOOLED - ABC's "Schooled" stars Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, and Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott. (ABC)
CREDIT: ABC

Tim Doyle is taking over as showrunner and executive producer on the upcoming second season of “Schooled” at ABC, Variety has confirmed.

Doyle takes over from Season 1 showrunner and series co-creator Marc Firek, who has exited the series to focus on development. The news comes just months after Doyle’s 1970s-set comedy series, “The Kids Are Alright,” was canceled by ABC after one season.

A spinoff of Adam F. Goldberg’s autobiographical comedy “The Goldbergs,” “Schooled” centers on Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), who ends up taking a teaching job at her old high school, working alongside her former disciplinarians Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) and Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen), as well as the young and cool CB (Brett Dier). The series is produced Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Goldberg and Doug Robinson serve as executive producers along with Doyle.

