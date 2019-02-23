×
Khloé Kardashian Could Be Next ‘Bachelorette,’ Says Show Creator Mike Fleiss

Erin Nyren

Khloe Kardashian
The time has come to choose a new Bachelorette, and “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss has hinted that Khloe Kardashian may be in the mix.

“I have already been in contact with my dear friend @KrisJenner about @khloekardashian as #TheBachelorette,” he tweeted Friday, after tweeting Thursday that “any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner.”

“Stay tuned!!!” he added.

Kardashian currently appears on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and starred in the reality series’ spin-offs, “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” and “Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons.”

ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Bachelorette’s” last season was beset by controversy, with Garrett Yrigoyen eventually picked as the winner by Becca Kufrin despite his history of liking controversial posts on Instagram, including images and memes that mocked liberal women, trans people, undocumented immigrants, and Parkland high school students.

Yrigoyen sat down for an exclusive interview with Variety the day after the “Bachelorette” finale, and said he does not carry the beliefs expressed in the posts.

Colton Underwood, who was eliminated in Season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” is currently in the midst of Season 23 of “The Bachelor,” which premiered Jan. 7. Season 15 of “The Bachelorette” is expected to premiere in May.

