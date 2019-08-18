×

Kevin Smith Announces Anime 'He-Man' Series for Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Kevin Smith surprised audiences at Sunday’s annual Power-Con convention by announcing a new anime “He-Man” series for Netflix.

The new series, titled “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” will take place in the Mattel toy inspired world and will focus on some of the unresolved storylines of the classic ‘80s show. Smith will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith said. “In ‘Revelation,’ we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Mattel Television is producing alongside executive producer Rob David, the vice president of Mattel TV and author of “He-Man: the Eternity War.” Writers include Eric Carrasco (“Supergirl”), Tim Sheridan (“Reign of the Supermen”), Diya Mishra (“Magic the Gathering”) and Marc Bernardin (“Alphas”). “Castlevania’s” Powerhouse Animation will oversee animation for the series.

“’Masters of the Universe’ has been a cultural phenomenon for generations, inspiring fans to discover their own power within,” David said. “Fans of this franchise have been waiting for the continuation of these characters, and Kevin Smith, as a ‘Masters’ superfan himself, is the perfect champion and partner to expand the canon through a dynamic animated series on Netflix.”

